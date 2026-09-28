‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell’s Final HOH Mistake Could Give Taylor Brown an Advantage

Taylor Brown may have gained an unexpected advantage heading into the final “Big Brother 28” competition.

With Taylor and Rick Devens preparing to compete in Part 3 of the Final Head of Household competition, the two appear to be approaching their preparation very differently.

Taran Armstrong explained during Rob Has a Podcast’s daily live feed update that Taylor has been studying dates and events from throughout the season.

Devens, meanwhile, has apparently been influenced by Drew Campbell’s misunderstanding of how the final competition works.

Drew Campbell and Rick Devens Misunderstand the Final HOH

Drew is no longer competing in the Final HOH after losing Part 2 to Devens, but his misunderstanding could still affect the competition.

According to Armstrong, Drew believes Part 3 will follow an older format centered on statements about members of the jury.

That belief has spread to Devens.

Armstrong explained that the misunderstanding has contributed to Devens not studying the season’s events in the same way Taylor has.

Taylor, however, is continuing to prepare for a factual competition by reviewing dates and events from the season.

That difference could become significant depending on what information the competition ultimately tests.

Armstrong also discussed the way houseguests traditionally prepare for quiz-based competitions and how studying can become increasingly important late in the season.

For Taylor, the preparation comes after she already secured her place in Part 3 by winning the first portion of the Final HOH.

Devens defeated Drew in Part 2 to join her.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 23

Rick Devens’ Pitch Frustrates Taylor Brown

Competition preparation is not the only issue Devens is navigating before finale night.

According to Armstrong, Devens has also been trying to convince Taylor that she would have a better chance of winning against him than Drew.

The approach does not appear to be working as intended.

Armstrong said the pitch instead frustrated Taylor, potentially complicating Devens’ efforts to influence what she would do if she wins the Final HOH.

Drew, meanwhile, has no remaining competition to determine his own fate.

He spoke to the cameras about the role luck has played in his game and compared his situation to coin flips as he waits to learn whether Taylor or Devens will control the final eviction.

The jury adds another layer of uncertainty.

Armstrong examined possible votes and the different arguments Taylor and Drew could make if they reach the Final 2, including which moves each player could claim when presenting their case.

Before any jury speech can happen, however, Taylor and Devens have one competition left.

Taylor has spent the final days studying the season’s details, while Devens may be preparing based on an incorrect understanding of the competition.

Whether that difference matters will depend on what Part 3 asks, but with the season nearly over, even a small preparation advantage could become important. The stakes are especially high because the winner will immediately choose who sits beside them when the jury casts its final votes.