‘Big Brother 28’ Rick Devens Wins Final HOH Part 2, Leaving Drew Campbell’s Fate Out of His Hands

Rick Devens has secured his chance to control the final eviction of “Big Brother 28.”

Devens defeated Drew Campbell in Part 2 of the Final Head of Household competition, according to Taran Armstrong and Aysha Welch’s Sept. 26 live feed update for Rob Has a Podcast.

The result means Devens will face Taylor Brown, who previously won Part 1, in the third and final competition.

Drew, meanwhile, can no longer win the Final HOH. His path to the Final 2 now depends entirely on whether Taylor or Devens chooses to take him.

Rick Devens Promises Drew Campbell Final 2

Despite losing the competition, Drew may still have a path to finale night.

Armstrong and Welch discussed Devens promising Drew that he would take him to the Final 2 if he wins Part 3.

The relationship between the two played an important role in Drew’s decision at Final 4.

After winning the final Power of Veto, Drew held the sole vote to evict and had to choose between Devens and Dee Valladares. He ultimately evicted Dee, allowing Devens to advance to the Final 3.

Now, Devens has an opportunity to return the favor.

The situation is less certain if Taylor wins the final competition.

According to the live feed update, Drew is hoping Taylor could still choose him as her Final 2 partner. With no competition left for him to play, however, he has no way to guarantee that outcome himself.

Drew has instead turned his attention toward preparing for a potential Final 2 speech and thinking through how he would present his game to the jury if given the opportunity.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Taylor Brown and Rick Devens Will Decide the Final 2

Taylor and Devens now hold all of the remaining competition power.

Taylor’s Part 1 victory sent her directly to Part 3, while Devens had to defeat Drew to earn the other spot.

Armstrong and Welch also discussed how studying and the houseguests’ understanding of the Final HOH format could affect the last competition.

Drew’s confusion about the format became part of the conversation, particularly because information he shared could potentially affect how Devens prepares.

Taylor’s preparation presents another concern.

Welch questioned whether Taylor has been too open about her game, including information she could potentially use in a jury speech. Revealing too much before the finale could give another player information to use against her if it reaches them.

Jury management is becoming equally important as the remaining houseguests approach their final decision.

The hosts discussed several relationships that could influence votes, including Melody Morris’ closeness with Barrett Pfeiffer and shifting opinions among other jurors.

For Drew, however, those votes only matter if somebody takes him to the end.

After controlling the Final 4 eviction, Drew has now lost his ability to determine his own path forward. Either Taylor or Devens will win the season’s final HOH, and that player will decide whether Drew gets the opportunity to make his case to the jury.