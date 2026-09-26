Lady Gaga’s Biggest Wish for Daughter as She Embraces Motherhood: Report

Lady Gaga is reportedly determined to give her daughter as normal a childhood as possible.

The 40-year-old pop superstar and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, 42, have been embracing parenthood as they settle into family life with their daughter, Rose Bean Polansky.

“Gaga and Michael have really been enjoying their little family bubble,” a source told Page Six on Friday, September 25. “They’ve started taking Rose on little outings together, but for the most part, they’re keeping things very private.”

Lady Gaga Takes Privacy to a Whole New Level

The “Poker Face” hitmaker is said to be “fiercely protective of her daughter and very particular about who she allows into their inner circle and around the baby.”

The source added that Lady Gaga has “always valued her privacy,” but that’s taken a whole new level when she became a mom.

“She wants Rose to have as normal a childhood as possible, away from all the attention that comes with her fame,” the insider added.

Motherhood is said to have brought out Lady Gaga’s softer side, and she’s reportedly loving every moment of it.

“Gaga has always been such a strong, powerful woman, but becoming a mom has brought out this incredibly soft, emotional side of her,” the source added. “She’s embracing every moment of it, and the people closest to her can see just how much this new chapter means to her.”

After years in the spotlight, Lady Gaga is reportedly embracing a much quieter life at home with her daughter.

“She’s loving the quieter moments at home and just getting to spend time with her daughter,” the insider continued. “She’s spent so much of her life working and being in the spotlight, so having this time to focus on her family has been incredibly special.”

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky’s Journey to Parenthood

Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in 2024.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Lady Gaga and Polansky welcomed their baby girl, Rose, on June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Previously, it was reported that the singer was eager to be involved in every step of the surrogacy process.

“This has been a very long and emotional process for Gaga,” a source told Page Six. “There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way, and it certainly didn’t happen overnight.”

Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed their first child.

The insider continued, “There were so many appointments, meetings and logistics involved, and she was incredibly hands-on throughout the entire surrogacy process. She was very involved with her surrogate and wanted to be part of every step of the pregnancy.”

It was also said that Lady Gaga wanted to “have that connection with the woman carrying her daughter and to be involved as much as possible.”

“After everything she’d been through trying to become a mother, she didn’t want to miss a single moment,” the source explained. “Having someone she could trust throughout the pregnancy meant everything to her.”