Beloved Country Icon Reveals She Missed a Call From Dolly Parton Before Her Passing: ‘I’ll Never Know Why She Called’

Before Dolly Parton’s tragic passing at the age of 80, she called Reba McEntire, but the country icon was unable to pick up.

“She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting and I missed her call,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight. “I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t, never made a connection. And then when my buddy called me and said, ‘Dolly’s gone,’ I thought, ‘I’ll never know why she called me.’”

“I’ll find out one day,” she added.

Parton passed away on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

Reba McEntire Honored Dolly Parton At The Emmys

During the 2026 Emmy Awards, McEntire performed a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to Parton, singing her song, “Appalachian Memories” during the Monday, September 14, ceremony.

However, that was just the start, with McEntire also honoring Parton by wearing items from her personal jewelry collection, including a butterfly ring and earrings.

All of these served as a tribute to their friendship.

“It was so special to have Dolly with me on stage. I’ll never forget getting to wear her jewelry 🦋,” Reba posted on Instagram afterward. “Thank you to @TheDollyArchive for lending me these treasures and to @voguemagazine for helping me share the story!”

“My manager, Justin McIntosh, surprised me by asking Dolly’s niece, Rebecca, if they would loan some of Dolly’s jewelry for me to wear. They graciously said yes, and it was an honor to have a little piece of her on stage with me,” Reba also told Vogue. “I picked a pair of rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring. There’s nothing that says Dolly more than rhinestones and butterflies!”

Along with Parton the show also paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara, led by Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in ‘Home Alone,’ as well as her ‘Schitt’s Creek’ co-stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The In Memoriam segment will be performed by Noah Kahan, singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Reba McEntire Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton Following News of Her Passing

On Instagram on the same day as Parton’s passing was announced, McEntire shared several photos of the two along with a sweet tribute.

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side,” she began. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.

There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.



“Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her,” she continued. “I’ll never forget the first time I met you, and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart.”



“I will always love you,” McEntire concluded.