Hallmark Fans Have 4 Romantic Movies to Look Forward to This Sunday — Sept. 27

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 26. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Presence of Love’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Presence of Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Presence of Love” (per the Hallmark Mystery): Adjunct professor Joss travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel, whose family now runs it.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris.

“The Presence of Love” originally premiered on March 13, 2022.

‘Birthday Wish’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Birthday Wish” below:

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The official synopsis for “Birthday Wish” (per the Hallmark Channel): A woman expecting to get engaged on her all-important 30th birthday gets a different surprise after she makes her birthday wish: a glimpse into her future – which doesn’t resemble anything she’s ever imagined for herself.

Starring Jessy Schram and Luke Macfarlane.

“Birthday Wish” originally premiered on January 21, 2017.

‘Just My Type’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Just My Type” below:

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The official synopsis for “Just My Type” (per the Hallmark Channel): Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Sills lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayborne in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way. When Vanessa returns home to Portland and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton.

“Just My Type” originally premiered on March 28, 2020.

‘The 27-Hour Day’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The 27-Hour Day” below:

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The official synopsis for “The 27-Hour Day” (per the Hallmark Channel): An entrepreneur takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but realizes it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance change her life, forever?

Starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker.

“The 27-Hour Day” originally premiered on August 7, 2021.

‘The Royal We’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Royal We” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Royal We” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Charlie Carrick.

“The Royal We” originally premiered on March 1, 2025.

‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): When their fathers refuse to move past a disagreement, Nadine, daughter of the boat shop owner, and Ethan, a pumpkin farmer, team up to heal the feud and revive the town’s Pumpkin Regatta.

Starring Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” originally premiered on September 26, 2026.

‘Toast to Italy’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Toast to Italy” below:

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The official synopsis for “Toast to Italy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous “Love Wine” and together their search leads to a love of their own.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp.

“Toast to Italy” originally premiered on August 1, 2026.

‘The Greek Aisle’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Greek Aisle” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Greek Aisle” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Georgia travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor is the only way to meet the requirements.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas.

“The Greek Aisle” originally premiered on June 6, 2026.