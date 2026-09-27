General Hospital
ABC
EntertainmentNow.com
Soaps Now!
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 tease that Sonny gets an offer before facing a crushing development, while Dante confronts him as tensions rise.

Jordan receives life-changing news, and Jason stands by Danny during a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Lulu turns to Tracy for help, while Trina and Josslyn find common ground.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

  • Valentin opens up to Anna.
  • Lucas puts Carly on the spot.
  • Charlotte tries to sway Lulu.
  • Sonny makes Gio an offer.
  • Rocco gives Danny bad news.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29: 

  • Britt makes a bold declaration.
  • Jason supports Danny.
  • Dante’s suspicions are confirmed.
  • Jordan confides in Michael.
  • Monet courts a new client.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

  • Ava and Drew are horrified.
  • Sonny questions Jason.
  • Ric attempts to do damage control.
  • Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan.
  • Michael reassures Molly.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

  • Dante confronts Sonny.
  • Willow pulls some strings.
  • Lulu seeks out Tracy.
  • Scout and Danny clash.
  • Michael counsels Brook Lynn.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

  • Sonny is crushed.
  • Trina and Josslyn find common ground.
  • Jordan gets life-changing news.
  • Gio surprises Emma.
  • Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, September 21: Willow seeks out Valentin; Anna shares her fear with Jason; Carly makes a discovery; Rocco reassures Scout; Britt confides in Isaiah.

Tuesday, September 22: Jason and Sonny catch up; Carly does damage control; Britt and Anna come face to face; Jordan sees something she wasn’t supposed to; Lulu opens up to Dante.

Wednesday, September 23: Sonny strategizes with Ric; Tracy enlists a new ally; Drew takes note of an encounter between Chase and Willow; Trina makes a big decision; Kai receives an offer.

Thursday, September 24: Ava confronts Sonny; Tracy reveals her agenda; Jordan is in for a shock; Michael and Drew put their cards on the table; Alexis meets with a potential client.

Friday, September 25: Carly levels with Jason; Lulu is stunned; Josslyn refuses Michael’s request; Jordan wants answers; Hudson assists Brook Lynn.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

  • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
  • Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
  • Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
  • Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
  • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
  • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
  • Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Previous

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

Stay in the loop, subscribe to our

Newsletter

Get Soap Opera News Now!