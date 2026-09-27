‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 tease that Sonny gets an offer before facing a crushing development, while Dante confronts him as tensions rise.

Jordan receives life-changing news, and Jason stands by Danny during a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Lulu turns to Tracy for help, while Trina and Josslyn find common ground.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

Valentin opens up to Anna.

Lucas puts Carly on the spot.

Charlotte tries to sway Lulu.

Sonny makes Gio an offer.

Rocco gives Danny bad news.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:

Britt makes a bold declaration.

Jason supports Danny.

Dante’s suspicions are confirmed.

Jordan confides in Michael.

Monet courts a new client.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

Ava and Drew are horrified.

Sonny questions Jason.

Ric attempts to do damage control.

Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan.

Michael reassures Molly.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

Dante confronts Sonny.

Willow pulls some strings.

Lulu seeks out Tracy.

Scout and Danny clash.

Michael counsels Brook Lynn.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

Sonny is crushed.

Trina and Josslyn find common ground.

Jordan gets life-changing news.

Gio surprises Emma.

Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, September 21: Willow seeks out Valentin; Anna shares her fear with Jason; Carly makes a discovery; Rocco reassures Scout; Britt confides in Isaiah.

Tuesday, September 22: Jason and Sonny catch up; Carly does damage control; Britt and Anna come face to face; Jordan sees something she wasn’t supposed to; Lulu opens up to Dante.

Wednesday, September 23: Sonny strategizes with Ric; Tracy enlists a new ally; Drew takes note of an encounter between Chase and Willow; Trina makes a big decision; Kai receives an offer.

Thursday, September 24: Ava confronts Sonny; Tracy reveals her agenda; Jordan is in for a shock; Michael and Drew put their cards on the table; Alexis meets with a potential client.

Friday, September 25: Carly levels with Jason; Lulu is stunned; Josslyn refuses Michael’s request; Jordan wants answers; Hudson assists Brook Lynn.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)

Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program