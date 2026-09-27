‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 tease that Sonny gets an offer before facing a crushing development, while Dante confronts him as tensions rise.
Jordan receives life-changing news, and Jason stands by Danny during a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Lulu turns to Tracy for help, while Trina and Josslyn find common ground.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:
- Valentin opens up to Anna.
- Lucas puts Carly on the spot.
- Charlotte tries to sway Lulu.
- Sonny makes Gio an offer.
- Rocco gives Danny bad news.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:
- Britt makes a bold declaration.
- Jason supports Danny.
- Dante’s suspicions are confirmed.
- Jordan confides in Michael.
- Monet courts a new client.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:
- Ava and Drew are horrified.
- Sonny questions Jason.
- Ric attempts to do damage control.
- Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan.
- Michael reassures Molly.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:
- Dante confronts Sonny.
- Willow pulls some strings.
- Lulu seeks out Tracy.
- Scout and Danny clash.
- Michael counsels Brook Lynn.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:
- Sonny is crushed.
- Trina and Josslyn find common ground.
- Jordan gets life-changing news.
- Gio surprises Emma.
- Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”
Monday, September 21: Willow seeks out Valentin; Anna shares her fear with Jason; Carly makes a discovery; Rocco reassures Scout; Britt confides in Isaiah.
Tuesday, September 22: Jason and Sonny catch up; Carly does damage control; Britt and Anna come face to face; Jordan sees something she wasn’t supposed to; Lulu opens up to Dante.
Wednesday, September 23: Sonny strategizes with Ric; Tracy enlists a new ally; Drew takes note of an encounter between Chase and Willow; Trina makes a big decision; Kai receives an offer.
Thursday, September 24: Ava confronts Sonny; Tracy reveals her agenda; Jordan is in for a shock; Michael and Drew put their cards on the table; Alexis meets with a potential client.
Friday, September 25: Carly levels with Jason; Lulu is stunned; Josslyn refuses Michael’s request; Jordan wants answers; Hudson assists Brook Lynn.
Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.
“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
- Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
- Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
- Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program