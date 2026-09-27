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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Sarah drops shocking news on Xander, who vows to prove she was set up.

Meanwhile, Marlena demands answers about Dominic Marino, while Philip and Leo make a strange discovery. Johnny questions whether EJ is behind a lawsuit, and a baby shower brings plenty of laughter to Salem.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

  • Theo opens up to Paulina about his worries.
  • Joy’s plans run into an unexpected hurdle.
  • Xander promises to step up for Sarah.
  • Marlena pleads with Steve to stay silent.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29: 

  • Cat fills Rafe in on her risky plan.
  • Johnny sets out to make things right.
  • Chanel presents Gabi with a proposal.
  • Xander faces off against EJ.
  • Philip and Leo formulate a plan.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

  • Tate crosses paths with Mason.
  • Eli urges Lani to consider her future.
  • Leo hosts Lani and Holly on his podcast.
  • Kate confronts Philip over his gambling habits.
  • Holly struggles under the weight of her guilt.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

  • Melinda levels a public accusation against Sarah.
  • Brady stands by Marlena and promises to protect her secret.
  • Steve brings a new theory to Belle.
  • Philip comes clean with Maggie.
  • Joy takes a dangerous risk.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

  • Chanel is caught off guard by a baby shower—and the guests end up with a shock of their own.
  • Julie offers Marlena some much-needed encouragement.
  • Sydney makes an unforeseen slip-up.
  • Johnny confesses to Rafe.
  • EJ opens up to Rita.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, September 21: Xander and Brady team up; Philip’s big comeback hits a snag; Alex catches Joy trying to dodge more medical tests; Sarah ends up facing trouble with the law; Theo opens up and vents his frustration to Gabi.

Tuesday, September 22: Maggie makes her strong disapproval clear to Xander and Philip; Holly steps up to confront Mason; Brady and Steve keep pushing forward with their investigation; Kayla steps in to defend Sarah.

Wednesday, September 23: EJ has an intense showdown with Johnny; Belle and Marlena lay out their worries to Sydney; Theo turns to Abe to ask for guidance; Maggie talks through her concerns with Julie.

Thursday, September 24: EJ starts to doubt where Cat’s true loyalty lies; Paulina directly defies the wishes of both her daughters; Sydney pushes Johnny not to back down; Belle confides her concerns in Chad; Leo and Javi carefully test the waters between them.

Friday, September 25: Gabi and Philip agree to give their romance another shot; Chad officially brings Kate on board at The Spectator; Marlena finds herself shaken by a disturbing nightmare; Steve receives alarming news from Bo and Hope; Sarah and Kayla suspect foul play.

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