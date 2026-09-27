‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Sarah drops shocking news on Xander, who vows to prove she was set up.

Meanwhile, Marlena demands answers about Dominic Marino, while Philip and Leo make a strange discovery. Johnny questions whether EJ is behind a lawsuit, and a baby shower brings plenty of laughter to Salem.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

Theo opens up to Paulina about his worries.

Joy’s plans run into an unexpected hurdle.

Xander promises to step up for Sarah.

Marlena pleads with Steve to stay silent.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:

Cat fills Rafe in on her risky plan.

Johnny sets out to make things right.

Chanel presents Gabi with a proposal.

Xander faces off against EJ.

Philip and Leo formulate a plan.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

Tate crosses paths with Mason.

Eli urges Lani to consider her future.

Leo hosts Lani and Holly on his podcast.

Kate confronts Philip over his gambling habits.

Holly struggles under the weight of her guilt.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

Melinda levels a public accusation against Sarah.

Brady stands by Marlena and promises to protect her secret.

Steve brings a new theory to Belle.

Philip comes clean with Maggie.

Joy takes a dangerous risk.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

Chanel is caught off guard by a baby shower—and the guests end up with a shock of their own.

Julie offers Marlena some much-needed encouragement.

Sydney makes an unforeseen slip-up.

Johnny confesses to Rafe.

EJ opens up to Rita.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, September 21: Xander and Brady team up; Philip’s big comeback hits a snag; Alex catches Joy trying to dodge more medical tests; Sarah ends up facing trouble with the law; Theo opens up and vents his frustration to Gabi.

Tuesday, September 22: Maggie makes her strong disapproval clear to Xander and Philip; Holly steps up to confront Mason; Brady and Steve keep pushing forward with their investigation; Kayla steps in to defend Sarah.

Wednesday, September 23: EJ has an intense showdown with Johnny; Belle and Marlena lay out their worries to Sydney; Theo turns to Abe to ask for guidance; Maggie talks through her concerns with Julie.

Thursday, September 24: EJ starts to doubt where Cat’s true loyalty lies; Paulina directly defies the wishes of both her daughters; Sydney pushes Johnny not to back down; Belle confides her concerns in Chad; Leo and Javi carefully test the waters between them.

Friday, September 25: Gabi and Philip agree to give their romance another shot; Chad officially brings Kate on board at The Spectator; Marlena finds herself shaken by a disturbing nightmare; Steve receives alarming news from Bo and Hope; Sarah and Kayla suspect foul play.