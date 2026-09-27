‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Sarah drops shocking news on Xander, who vows to prove she was set up.
Meanwhile, Marlena demands answers about Dominic Marino, while Philip and Leo make a strange discovery. Johnny questions whether EJ is behind a lawsuit, and a baby shower brings plenty of laughter to Salem.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:
- Theo opens up to Paulina about his worries.
- Joy’s plans run into an unexpected hurdle.
- Xander promises to step up for Sarah.
- Marlena pleads with Steve to stay silent.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:
- Cat fills Rafe in on her risky plan.
- Johnny sets out to make things right.
- Chanel presents Gabi with a proposal.
- Xander faces off against EJ.
- Philip and Leo formulate a plan.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:
- Tate crosses paths with Mason.
- Eli urges Lani to consider her future.
- Leo hosts Lani and Holly on his podcast.
- Kate confronts Philip over his gambling habits.
- Holly struggles under the weight of her guilt.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:
- Melinda levels a public accusation against Sarah.
- Brady stands by Marlena and promises to protect her secret.
- Steve brings a new theory to Belle.
- Philip comes clean with Maggie.
- Joy takes a dangerous risk.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:
- Chanel is caught off guard by a baby shower—and the guests end up with a shock of their own.
- Julie offers Marlena some much-needed encouragement.
- Sydney makes an unforeseen slip-up.
- Johnny confesses to Rafe.
- EJ opens up to Rita.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, September 21: Xander and Brady team up; Philip’s big comeback hits a snag; Alex catches Joy trying to dodge more medical tests; Sarah ends up facing trouble with the law; Theo opens up and vents his frustration to Gabi.
Tuesday, September 22: Maggie makes her strong disapproval clear to Xander and Philip; Holly steps up to confront Mason; Brady and Steve keep pushing forward with their investigation; Kayla steps in to defend Sarah.
Wednesday, September 23: EJ has an intense showdown with Johnny; Belle and Marlena lay out their worries to Sydney; Theo turns to Abe to ask for guidance; Maggie talks through her concerns with Julie.
Thursday, September 24: EJ starts to doubt where Cat’s true loyalty lies; Paulina directly defies the wishes of both her daughters; Sydney pushes Johnny not to back down; Belle confides her concerns in Chad; Leo and Javi carefully test the waters between them.
Friday, September 25: Gabi and Philip agree to give their romance another shot; Chad officially brings Kate on board at The Spectator; Marlena finds herself shaken by a disturbing nightmare; Steve receives alarming news from Bo and Hope; Sarah and Kayla suspect foul play.