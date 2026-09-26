‘Falcon Crest’ Actor Lorenzo Lamas Celebrates GF Heather Locklear’s Birthday & Seemingly Jokes About Marriage

Heather Locklear celebrated her 65th birthday on Friday, September 25, and her boyfriend, “Falcon Crest” star Lorenzo Lamas, joined her to make it extra-special.

Lorenzo Lamas Jokes About Never Marrying Heather Locklear

The couple have been romantically linked since April and were spotted enjoying a horse-riding date earlier this week, giving a glimpse into their coupling and showing their relationship was going strong. But on Friday, Lamas posted a photo on Instagram from Locklear’s birthday celebrations, which showed them leaning over the dining room table and cutting her cake together.

Locklear wore all white for her birthday and had on a straw cowboy hat with mini seashells. The photo immediately brings up imagery of a happy couple cutting their wedding cake, and Lamas seemed to realize this, or this moment was deliberate, because he hinted at a wedding in his caption. “Happy Birthday to my Queen today. I jumped in to help cause it’s the only cake we’ll be cutting together,” he wrote. He tagged Locklear in the post and included a laughing emoji.

Locklear responded to the post, writing, “I love you from the bottom of my (heart).” She saw the humor in Lamas’ message, but not everyone did. Some fans were upset that he suggested they would never get married. “That’s kind of rude, actually that’s very rude,” a comment reads.

“They don’t need to be married to be happy. He’s been married several times, and she has been twice. What’s the point? They aren’t having children at their age. They can just be together and be happy,” another fan wrote, defending Lamas.

“I love these 2 together!! May the happiest times be ahead of you both!” a third comment reads.

Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas’ Previous Relationships

Lamas has been married six times. He married his first wife, Victoria Hilbert, from 1981 to 1982, and has been married to actresses Kathleen Kinmont, Michele Cathy Smith, Shawna Craig, and Shauna Sand. His last marriage was to Kenna Nicole Scott, whom he split from in July 2025.

Locklear has been married twice to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. She was also engaged to fiancé Chris Heisser.

Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas’ Relationship History

The couple appears to be incredibly happy together, and in an interview with the “Hollywood and Divine” podcast, Locklear spoke lovingly about her relationship. “My new guy is very… everything,” she said, the Daily Mail reports. “I’m just like, when I tell this person I love him, I’m really saying, ‘I love you, God.’ Because that’s what happened. It’s from God. I’m [in] the best time [of my life].”

Locklear and Lamas met for the first time in 1983 for a Playgirl magazine cover. Neither of them expected to fall in love decades later. In an interview with Fox News Digital in April, Lamas praised his girlfriend. He said, “I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”