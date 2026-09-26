Reese Witherspoon Poses With Her Gorgeous Children & Mother, 78, but It Was Deacon Phillippe’s Big Moment

Reese Witherspoon has an absolutely gorgeous family, and she made a rare red carpet appearance with her children, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, as well as her mother, Betty Reese, on Saturday, September 26.

Reese Witherspoon Walks the Red Carpet With Her Children

Getty Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, Betty Reese and Reese Witherspoon attend the 57th Nashville Film Festival for the “Brother Save Us” premiere

The family looked so happy as they posed for photos together on the red carpet of the 57th Nashville Film Festival for the “Brother Save Us” World Premiere at Hooky Entertainment.

Reese looked beautiful in a fitted white bodice top, black trousers, and pointy black heels. She wore her hair loose and in soft curls. Ava wore a striped mini dress, and her blonde hair was styled much like her mom’s. She also looked like her mother’s twin.

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Getty Ava and Deacon Phillippe

For the event, Betty, 78, wore a black blouse and skirt, with flat black shoes and matching socks. She styled her hair into an updo and pulled her outfit together with a pop of color from her scarf. However, it was Deacon’s moment to shine, and he looked handsome on the red carpet.

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Deacon, who looks strikingly similar to his father, Ryan Phillippe, wore a brown suit for the occasion. The color suits him, and he looked confident and happy to be there. The film marks his feature film debut, but he previously appeared in two episodes of “Never Have I Ever” and again in “Motorheads.”

Deacon Phillippe’s Rising Star

Getty Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe attend Prime Video’s “Motorheads” in 2025

In a September interview with Variety, Deacon discussed his education after graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in May. “That was a really big thing, and I think I’m really glad I was pushed to make sure I got that done,” he said. “I’m beyond grateful for my education, and I think it’s provided so many things.” Variety notes that he worked on the music for the sci-fi thriller, “Brother Save Us.”

Deacon said, “I went to school partly for recorded music at the Clive Davis Institute, and we ended up recording the end credits song that I wrote with two of my friends from college at school because we had these state-of-the-art studios.”

Deacon is grateful for his career, which is already on the rise, and for having two parents who are respected in the industry. However, he has worked hard to get where he is. “I acknowledge that I’m extremely lucky, but you know, at the same time, I hold myself to a standard,” he said. “I’m not really looking to prove anything to anyone but myself to try to be the best version I can be, the best person I can be and work as hard as I can. A lot of people are going to assume things … All I can do is do my thing, and show that I want to work extremely, extremely hard.”

Deacon will show off his versatility as an actor in the Netflix romantic comedy, “Better Than the Movies.” Romantic comedies are a genre Witherspoon has mastered, and in his interview with Variety, Deacon was asked which was his favorite film his mother made. “I would say, ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’” he shared. “It’s very weird to watch your parents act. It’s hard. I remember when I was a kid, I watched one of my dad’s first movies, ‘White Squall,’ and I was crying because they were bullying him in the movie.”