Ryan Paevey’s Girlfriend Celebrates His Birthday With Cute Message & Photos

Great American Family and soap star Ryan Paevey turned 42 years old on September 24. The Hallmark alum was celebrated by his girlfriend, Kiley Missere, in an adorable message that included some cute photos of the couple.

Ryan Paevey’s Girlfriend Kiley Missere Celebrates His Birthday

Taking to Instagram, Missere posted two photos of her with Paevey. The first image was a black-and-white photo of the couple embracing. Paevey was grinning from ear to ear as he looked at Missere.

It was a day at the beach for the couple in the second photo. Missere laid on a towel as she looked at Paevey, who stuck his tongue out at his lady love.

“Happy birthday nerd. Hope your day is full of doggos, critter finds and waves that don’t suck 🏄‍♂️ Luff you, like a lot a lot 😘❤️🤘🏽,” she wrote as her caption. Paevey showed up in the comments to reply, “Hey thank ya…..luff you 😘❤️🤘🏽.”

The birthday shout-out comes after Paevey showed just how proud he was of Missere and her incredible artistic talent. Paevey went public with his relationship with Missere last December to shout her out on her birthday.

“Happy born day babe….luff you,” he said in a social media post that featured a picture of him hugging her from behind and kissing her on the cheek.

Despite some social media shout-outs, Paevey and Missere tend to keep their relationship private, aside from birthday tributes and occasional mentions of being a proud partner.

Ryan Paevey Gets Sweet Birthday Message From ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star

Missere wasn’t the only person who means something to Paevey to give him a birthday shout-out. Paevey’s former “General Hospital” co-star, Gary James Fuller (James), also used Instagram to wish him a happy birthday on his special day.

Fuller posted a video filled with fun moments between him and Paevey. Some were from the “General Hospital” fan event from August, and others were from their time on the ABC set. There’s no question that Paevey and Fuller had a great time together.

“Happy Birthday, @ryanpaevey! Thank you for being my zombie dad/uncle. Port Charles family trees are complicated. Hope you had an awesome birthday. #GeneralHosptial #GH #JamesWest #NathanWest #GHFamily,” read Fuller’s caption.

This past summer, after Fuller was injured in an accident, Paevey had a boys’ night with him and his family in Las Vegas. Their reunion further showcased the bond they created during their time on the hit ABC soap.

Paevey was dealt an unexpected blow following his birthday. The soap star was slated to have a meet and greet at Uncle Vinny’s Comedy Club in New Jersey, but he couldn’t make it there.

In an Instagram Stories video, Paevey explained that, due to the Nor’easter impacting the East Coast, the event had to be postponed. Paevey expressed his disappointment at not being able to have the event, while also making it clear he wants his fans to stay safe amid the storm. Uncle Vinny’s Comedy Club and Paevey have revealed they are working together to reschedule the event.