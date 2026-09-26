Is Charlotte Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

It’s only been a year since Bluesy Burke made her soap debut on “General Hospital” as a Charlotte Cassadine recast. Burke instantly made Charlotte her own as she was thrust into an amazing teen scene involving Charlotte, Rocco (Finn Carr), and Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). Fast-forward a year, and Charlotte and Burke’s future in Port Charles has come into question.

Is Bluesy Burke Leaving ‘General Hospital’ as Charlotte Cassadine?

After Charlotte put herself in danger to try to blackmail Drew (Cameron Mathison) into letting Danny see Scout (Kayden Brenna Tokarski), her parents have decided it’s time for their daughter to go to boarding school in Switzerland. Friday’s episode ended with Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) informing Charlotte that they are sending her away.

The cliffhanger has left “General Hospital” fans wondering if this is the end of the road for Burke and Charlotte on the show. Although the powers that be at the hit ABC soap have kept quiet on the hot topic, there are signs that Burke and Charlotte are exiting the show, at least for now.

Last spring, Burke graduated from high school and shared some photos from her big day on social media. Burke’s school also used Instagram to reveal she was headed to Vassar in the fall.

“BLUESY IS HEADED TO VASSAR!!! 💗🎭✨ Bluesy spends her time between LA and New York🌴🗽, acting, writing, traveling, and being with the people she loves most 💕 She LOVES music and movies 🎶🎬 read part of the caption announcing Burke’s college plans.

The soap star hasn’t commented on her college plans. However, another recent Instagram post has fans even more convinced she’s leaving Port Charles behind for Vassar.

Bluesy Burke’s ‘General Hospital’ Anniversary Message Sparks a Question

On September 8, Burke acknowledged her one-year anniversary on the hit ABC soap. Burke shared a carousel of photos from her time playing Charlotte.

There were touching behind-the-scenes moments, including a recent one on Chris McKenna’s last day as Jack Brennan, where Charlotte found Jack’s dead body in the Metro Court pool. One photo featured Carr, Burke, Tokarski, and Antonyzyn in a group hug.

Other pictures revealed just how much Burke loved being part of the “General Hospital” family, something she echoed in her caption.

“1 year on @generalhospitalabc !! i truly cant believe it. time really flies!! i am so grateful i get to be apart of this amazing family. i feel as though ive grown so much over this past year and ive met some of my best friends. thank you so much @fvalentinigh and @markteschner for taking a chance on me. it’s the best gift i’ve ever received ❤️,” she wrote.

While her caption didn’t address it, the last photo caught fans’ attention. It was a TV with a sign on it that read “GENERAL HOSPITAL THAT’S A WRAP GOOD NIGHT.”

Fans jumped into the comments to question it, with one wondering, “Wtf you mean that’s a wrap?” Another fan chimed in to state, “I’ll ask the hard❓Are you staying or leaving to attend college❓UR doing an amazing job.”

Signs are certainly pointing to Burke leaving and Charlotte heading off to boarding school. Sending his daughter away seemed to come out of left field for Valentin, even though Charlotte had been causing problems lately. However, if it is to write out Burke, his sudden decision makes a lot more sense.

Charlotte is featured in the spoilers for the hit ABC soap next week, so if this really is the end of Burke on “General Hospital,” she has at least one episode left.