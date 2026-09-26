‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Dylan (Sydney Bullock) gets a difficult mission from Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

“Dylan has been tasked with talking to Zende. And if she wants any kind of acceptance from me, she better come through,” Katie tells Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) has happy baby news to share with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

“The surrogate Carter and I have found is a remarkable woman,” Daphne tells Ridge and Brooke.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) continues to pressure Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

“There is no way! People are going to figure this out,” Steffy panics. “We have to do this now, Steffy! We don’t have time!” Carter insists.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

Will defends his feelings for Dylan.

Katie puts her next move into motion.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:

Ridge encourages Brooke to reach out to Hope.

Zende receives surprising encouragement.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

Zende is frustrated with being sidelined.

Carter tries to get through to Steffy.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

Will cautions Dylan about Katie’s demands.

Daphne shares baby news with Ridge and Brooke.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

Steffy raises concerns about Carter’s plan.

Hope and Katie lay everything on the table.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, September 21: Taylor has a warning for Finn; Sheila and Deacon reconnect.

Tuesday, September 22: Finn seeks advice from Ridge; Steffy shocks Finn.

Wednesday, September 23: Finn asks Steffy not to go through with the surrogacy; Taylor isn’t pleased to hear Sheila confided in Deacon.

Thursday, September 24: Katie sets her sights on a new addition for Logan; R.J. and Zende begin collaborating on the new Electra line.

Friday, September 25: Darcy reminds Dylan that she doesn’t need Katie’s approval; Zende’s frustrations come to a head.

Watch the latest “The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Heather Tom)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program