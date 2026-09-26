Brooke Shields Shares Rare Throwback Photos of Daughters Rowan & Grier for National Daughters Day

Beloved actress and model, Brooke Shields, was over the moon to celebrate her children on National Daughters Day. She shares her girls with her husband, Chris Henchy.

To mark the occasion, Shields shared some adorable throwback photos of her daughters as children. Of course, she made sure to include a few up-to-date photos as well.

Brooke Shields Honors Her Girls on National Daughters Day

Actress Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy married in 2001. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, on May 15, 2003. A few years later, a younger sister joined the family. Grier Hammond Henchy arrived on April 18, 2006.

This year, Rowan and Grier celebrated their 23rd and 20th birthdays, respectively. Though they’re adults now, they still enjoy quality time with their parents. Brooke Shields gave them a special shoutout on National Daughters Day.

“Big or little, they’re my world. Happy National Daughter’s Day 🩷” the actress shared on Instagram. She attached photos of the girls when they were small, along with a few photos of them today.

No matter the year, it’s clear Brooke Shields has a tight-knit bond with her girls.

Getty Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York.

In 2023, the model’s documentary, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” premiered in New York City. She included Rowan and Grier in the film and was delighted over their participation. Shields feels proud of the brilliant young women she raised.

“That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They’re confident, they’re being listened to, I’m proud of them speaking their mind,” the actress told PEOPLE at the time. “They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today.”

The Actress & Her Husband Celebrated Their 25th Anniversary This Year

Not many Hollywood romances are successful. Thankfully, Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have managed to go the distance. This spring, they celebrated 25 years together as a married couple.

“Today marks 25 years married! A quarter of a century… does this make us an old married couple?? I love you, Henchy!!” Shields posted on Instagram in May. She attached gorgeous photos from their special day, which included their beloved pet dog.

Getty Actress Brooke Shields, her husband Chris Henchy and their children Rowan and Grier arrive at the world premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Horton Hears a Who!” at the Mann Village Theater on March 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Over the years, fans have spotted the family at red carpet premieres. In 2008, Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields brought their young daughters to the “Horton Hears a Who!” premiere.

This year, Rowan Henchy announced she was joining the cast of “Next Gen NYC.” While Shields felt proud of her daughter for expanding her career, she admitted reality television made her incredibly nervous.

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“Oh, I was sick to my stomach,” the actress revealed on “Jenna & Sheinelle,” remembering hearing the news for the first time. “I said, ‘Look, don’t be a [expletive]. You know? Be the one, the voice of reason.”

“If you’re gonna parlay this — I mean it’s Bravo and Peacock, [Rowan] wants to be in broadcast journalism, and she also likes being on camera — so I said, ‘See if you can translate that into another opportunity, and it’s a business choice you’re making,'” Shields added.

“NYC Next Gen” is available to stream on Peacock.