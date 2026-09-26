Beloved Soap Star Eileen Davidson Shares Update After Injury Left Her Sidelined

Soap fan favorite and Bravo alum Eileen Davidson has shared an update after she announced a major injury she sustained. Davidson seriously hurt herself doing a cold plunge a few weeks ago and is in the midst of a long recovery. However, that hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves the most: working on “The Young and the Restless,” where she has played Ashley Abbott on and off for over four decades.

Weeks after Davidson returned to the Real Housewives for an appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” to show off her dancing skills, the actress was sidelined due to an injury. Despite still being on the mend, Davidson has revealed that she is back on “The Young and the Restless” set.

The other day, Davidson posted a photo of the X-ray of her injury as well as a shot of her in her dressing room at the CBS studio to Instagram. The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed in front of a mirror, decked out in a dress while showing off a brace on her leg and a bandage on her knee as she balanced on one crutch.

It took a village to help Davidson as she returned to work. She made sure every single member of that village got a shout-out in her caption.

“Apparently it’s true. The show must go on! Thank you @laurenmendozahair and @makeupbyorlando and @mandiline and @tmlorito and the whole team at @youngandrestlesscbs for helping me pull it all together 💋❤️😬 and special thanks to @mel_ordway for logistical stuff! Oh and @vince_van_patten for transpo and carrying things and feeding me and everything else,” she expressed.

Eileen Davidson Showered With Love and Support Amid Recovery

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The actress got so much love in the comment section of her post, especially from some familiar faces.

“We love you! You’re a rockstar 🙌,” shared Melissa Ordway, who plays Davidson’s daughter Abby on “The Young and the Restless” and was mentioned in Davidson’s caption. Davidson’s other CBS soap co-star Christian Le Blanc stated, “IT’S HADICAPABLE BITCHES!!!”

Davidson’s former “RHOBH” co-star Sutton Stracke chimed in to say, “Feel so much better. I’m so so sorry, beauty!!!!😽💫” Eric Martsolf, who has worked with Davidson on “Days of Our Lives,” spilled, “Happy healing, friend❤️”

“General Hospital” star Nancy Lee Grahn wrote, “Oh honey. Sending bone love.” “Chicago Med” star Steven Weber declared, “I’m due for a partial knee replacement over Christmas!”

Fans also made sure Davidson knew they were rooting for her amid her recovery. “Go get em Ei! No leg brace is gonna hold you down,” expressed a fan. One fan wrote, “So glad you’re being a trouper and still delivering Ashley to us even with the broken leg! 🙏🏻 Will Ashley have a broken leg too? If so, I can’t wait to hear how they write it in lol!”

“You look exquisite! Can’t wait to see you on screen!! Thanks @youngandrestlesscbs,” another fan stated.

Another question on fans’ minds was when they would see Davidson on screen again. Because “The Young and the Restless” shoots four to six weeks in advance, what Davidson filmed won’t air until November.

What she filmed remains under wraps. However, the holidays are coming, as is the highly anticipated wedding of Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Davidson could bring Ashley back to Genoa City for either of those things. If fans are lucky, Ashley will be on hand for both occasions.