Fans Send Prayers After Beloved Country Singer Cancels Another Show Due to ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’

Earlier this month, country music star Rosanne Cash postponed several concerts due to undisclosed medical reasons.

Now, her fans are sending their love and prayers after a subsequent announcement that she’s been forced to cancel another show, among the various musicians who’ve been forced to postpone or cancel tours this year.

‘A Temporary Restriction on Traveling and Performing’

Play

Cash had previously cancelled a handful of shows on advice of her doctors, after she’d experienced “an unexpected medical emergency.”

That announcement confirmed that she’d resume performing on September 19, at a scheduled show in Jonesboro, Arksansas.

That performance, however, was canceled.

“The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle concert, planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, is canceled,” read a press release from Arkansas State University, where the show was to have been held.



“The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home announced the cancellation due to an unexpected medical incident,” the release continued.



“Rosanne Cash, host of the annual concert event and eldest daughter of music legend Johnny Cash, is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing. She deeply regrets the cancellation,” the released added



“We want to thank everyone for their support of the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle,” said Dr. Adam Long, director of the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites. “We regret that we have to cancel this year’s event, but we wish Rosanne the best as she recovers.”

That was followed by a statement (via Facebook) from Cash’s management: “Rosanne is now resting and recovering at home and regrets missing her annual visit to Arkansas. She will return to her activities soon.”

Fans shared their prayers and best wishes with Cash.

“Sending love and vealing vibes to a voice we need in the world right now,” wrote one fan, while another comment read, “Sending prayers and Much Love. Be well…”

‘Unexpected Medical Emergency

On September 7, Cash — who had been touring with with Jon Levanthal, the Grammy-winning guitarist, producer and songwriter who also happens to be her husband — issued a statement via Instagram.

“Rosanne Cash must postpone her performances due to an unexpected medical emergency,” reads the message from her team.

“She is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing,” the message adds.

“This restriction is impacting her upcoming Wyoming and Montana shows,” the message continues before concluding, “Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances.”

‘A Health Scare’

More recently, Cash has shared positive news.

In an Instagram post issued September 24, she shared that “all is well,” and she’s ready to embark on her European tour next month.

“Hello everyone! I’m back,” she wrote. “I had a health scare a few weeks ago but with some rest and serious downtime I’m happy to report that all is well. I’m so sorry about the cancelled dates in Wyoming, Montana, and the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle in Jonesboro, but I will do my very best to reschedule them all. The European tour, starting in Bremen, Germany on October 15th is still on! Check the link in bio for the dates in Bremen, Utrecht, Antwerp, Stockholm, Oslo, and Sligo, Ireland. @johnleventhal and I will be there with bells on. ❤️✈️❤️ (p.s. during my downtime at home I’ve been making collages. Here’s a portion of one.)(also… I’m very touched by all these comments. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️).”