‘The Gilded Age’ Unveils Unexpected New Release Ahead of Upcoming Fourth Season

Christmas is arriving early for fans of HBO‘s “The Gilded Age” who are anxiously awaiting the upcoming fourth season.

As People reports, the cast of the hit period drama is about to release a holiday album, titled “Voices of the Gilded Age: The Christmas Album.”

‘Voices of the Gilded Age’

The album features numbers sang by several members of the series’ cast, many of whom are renowned Broadway performers.

Among those lending their pipes to the album are series’ star Carrie Coon (who plays Bertha Russell), Morgan Spector (George Russell), Denée Benton (Peggy Scott), Christine Baranski (Agnes Van Rhijn), Laura Benati (Susan Blane) and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (Dorothy Scott).

The project was spearheaded by music producer Desmond Child, a songwriter and producer who’s worked with some of music’s top artists, and written hits for numerous artists — including several for Bon Jovi, such as “Livin’ On a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

The First Single Is Out

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On Friday, September 5, the first single from the upcoming album was released: ““The World Needs Some Christmas,” performed by Ben Ahlers, who portays servant-turned-clockmaker Jack Trotter on the show.

The entire album, consisting of a mix of yuletide classics and new songs, will be released via Concord Theatricals Recordings on November 6.

‘Waiting My Whole Life’

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Child described this album as a passion project.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this record, and I’m still in awe that I was able to bring it to life alongside some of Broadway’s most extraordinary voices,” Child said in a statement.

“Together we’ve created a loving tribute to our favorite Christmas songs, legendary artists, lyricists, composers, and arrangers whose timeless music has warmed our hearts and filled our lives with joy,” he added.

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When “The Gilded Age” returns with its new season, the logline teases “a new era” for all the characters.

“Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost,” the logline reads.

“Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position,” it continues. “Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see some new actors joining the cast in recurring roles, including Taylor Trensch (“Bat Boy: The Musical”), James Scully (“You”), Dennis Haysbert (“24”), Maggie Kuntz (“John Proctor is the Villain”), Neal Huff (“Mare of Easttown”), and Tony Award-winner Bonnie Milligan (“Search Party”).

They’ll join a group of guest stars. Chief among them is comedian Jim Gaffigan, who’ll portray Grover Cleveland, the 22nd President of the United States, who comes to New York to curry favor with the elite class of Manhattan.

Also guest-starring will be Dallas Roberts (“Walk the Line)” as Daniel Manning, a seasoned politician and Secretary of the Treasury under President Cleveland; Elizabeth Marvel as Nurse Virginia Saville, a kind nurse who works at the Neighborhood Settlement House in the Lower East Side; and Andrew Burnap as Porter, a young societly gentleman of with an Ivy League education and money to invest in exciting new ventures.

The fourth season of “The Gilded Age” premieres Sunday, November 1 on HBO.