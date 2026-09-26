5 More Celebrities You May Not Have Known Were in Hallmark Movies — A Music Legend, an Actor Who Left Hollywood & More

Part of the fun of watching Hallmark stories is seeing your favorite stars from the channel bring romantic (and sometimes mysterious or festive) tales to life onscreen. That’s not to mention how fun it can be to spot celebrities you don’t normally see in a Hallmark show or movie pop up among the cast.

For instance, we’ve already taken a look at five celebrities you may not have known were in Hallmark movies, and now you’ll surely want to check out five more famous figures you may not have realized have appeared on the channel — including a country music legend, a ’90s TV star, an actor who left Hollywood behind for ranch-life in Texas and more!

1. Dolly Parton

Hallmark Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton in “Christmas at Dollywood” from Hallmark

If you’ve been enjoying Dolly Parton‘s music and rewatching her in her various acting roles following her passing on August 25, then you should be sure to check out her 2019 Hallmark movie, “Christmas at Dollywood.”

Starring Niall Matter and Danica McKellar, Hallmark Channel tells potential viewers, “When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to plan the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own.”

2. Burt Reynolds

Hallmark “Johnson County War” from Hallmark

During the late Burt Reynolds’ career, he was known for movies like “Deliverance” (1972) and “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977), as well as “Striptease” (1996) and “Boogie Nights” (1997), just to name a few. Beyond those notable films, he also appeared in Hallmark’s “Johnson County War” (2002).

If you haven’t seen it, IMDb explains that the story focuses on the Hammett brothers, who find themselves “caught in a conflict that escalates rapidly,” along with “the old farmers facing against new farmers who have settled in the green grasslands.”

3. Brian Austin Green

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Fans will be able to tell you that Brian Austin Green found fame in the ’90s while starring with a group of young actors on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” In the years since, he’s competed on shows like “Dancing with the Stars” in 2021 and “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test” in 2023. However, it was back in 2010, that viewers were able to see him in Hallmark’s “The Wild Girl.”

In the story, Green plays Ned Giles, “an aspiring news photographer, [who] joins the 1932 Great Apache Expedition on the search for a young boy, the son of a wealthy Mexican land owner who was kidnapped by wild Apaches,” according to IMDb. During the expedition, “Ned finds himself on an unexpected and perilous journey through rugged terrain, when a captured wild Apache girl must be exchanged for the kidnapped boy.”

4. Adrian Grenier

Hallmark “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” from Hallmark

Although “Entourage” star Adrian Grenier — who you’ll also recognize as Andy’s boyfriend Nate in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) — has now left Hollywood for life on a ranch in Texas, per People, he also appeared in two Hallmark movies. The first was “Love at First Glance” (2017) along with Amy Smart.

“A young woman’s hope for an engagement is upended unexpectedly when her fiancé tells her he is looking for someone more adventurous,” according to Hallmark. “On her train ride home, she finds herself trading glances with a handsome stranger who, as he exits the train, leaves his phone behind. As she endeavors to return the phone, she finds herself on a journey of self-discovery.”

Two years later, Grenier starred in “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” along with Kaitlin Doubleday and Priscilla Presley.

“World-traveler Harper [Doubleday] returns to Memphis for the holidays and nannies for wealthy widower Owen [Grenier] while awaiting news about a job overseas,” Hallmark informs fans. As they “prepare for a joint event at Graceland featuring a fundraiser for Owen’s company and an Elvis at Christmas exhibit Harper is producing,” the two “develop feelings for each other,” and Harper “must decide if her home for the holidays will be her forever home.”

5. Billy Ray Cyrus

Hallmark Billy Ray Cyrus in “Christmas in Canaan” from Hallmark

Known for his country music, just like Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus has also appeared on the Hallmark Channel… not once, but twice.

Starring in “Christmas in Canaan” (2009) and its sequel “Christmas Comes Home to Canaan” (2011), Hallmark offered a synopsis of the first story on YouTube, telling fans of both the channel’s movies and the singer, “A wounded puppy bridges the racial divide between two young boys living on the eve of the Civil Rights Movement, leading to an unlikely, lifelong friendship.”

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