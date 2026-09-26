Jennifer Lopez, 57, Makes a Style Statement During Milan Fashion Week & She Looks Incredible

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of fashion, and her latest public appearance was no exception!

Jennifer Lopez Makes a Style Statement During Fashion Week

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former “American Idol” judge attended the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 26, and she arrived in style. For the occasion, she wore a black tailored suit, black waistcoat, white collared shirt, and a black tie.

Lopez wore her hair up and accessorized with a baker boy hat, knee-high boots, and a silver brooch. She also carried a black clutch. The result was gorgeous!

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Approach To Fashion

The singer has never shied away from fashion statements, often opting for bold prints, glitter, and everything that dazzles, but for this outing, her look was more classic and reserved. In an interview with InStyle in May 2025, Lopez discussed how her style is evolving and how she wants to take a different approach.

“I want to always feel more original,” she said about not dressing to match the theme for her movies. Her latest film is the 2026 romantic comedy, “Office Romance,” which was released on Netflix on June 5. “I did that for so many years with my films, and now it’s kind of to a level where it almost becomes a costume. I’m not into that with fashion.”

She continued, “I think the key is to always authentically be yourself and [do] what feels good to you in the moment, whether that’s something that’s older that you’ve done before, and classic, or something that’s totally new. It just has to feel right for me right now.”

In her interview, Lopez discussed how fashion is a way to express herself. “When it comes to fashion, it’s like, which sides of myself [do I want to show]? [We have] so many different ideas,” she said. “We could just go very avant-garde and modern, classic and elegant, or sexy. There’s just all different types of things that we can play with …”

Jennifer Lopez Steals the Show in Milan

Lopez has had an impressive week, and her outfits have been getting a lot of attention. Earlier this week in Milan, she wowed in a leopard-print outfit, complete with matching heels. She posted a photo of her look on Instagram, and she looked so happy.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise. “Looking amazing as always,” a comment reads. “WOOOOW! SUCH A LEOPARD QUEEN,” another person shared.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer also walked the runway on September 22 at Vogue World: Milano 2026 at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan. She wore a stunning black lace dress, complete with long black gloves for a sophisticated and undeniably stylish finish. Lopez posted a video of the moment, along with a photoshoot that included photos of her getting ready.

Fans were blown away, calling her an “icon” and a “gorgeous goddess.” Other reactions include, “It’s so beautiful to see you shining and what a year it has been DESERVING every bit of it. Love you amore,” and “Somewhere between cinema and a dream.”