Who is HGTV’s New Star Arielle Vandenberg? Why She Has Such a Huge Following & Tons of Famous Friends

Arielle Vandenberg may be the most famous HGTV star you’ve never heard of, with millions of social media followers and an impressive Hollywood resume.

When the network announced her new renovation show, “House Shock,” which premiered on September 22, 2026, she had lots of celebrity friends pumped to tune in, from “Dancing with the Stars” host Julianne Hough to Disney Channel alum Daniella Monet. So who is HGTV’s already-famous new star?

‘House Shock’ Star Arielle Vandenberg is an Actress, Host & Entrepreneur

Vandenberg, who turns 40 on September 27, co-stars in “House Shock” with former “Battle On the Beach” winner Steve Lewis. She may be best known as the original host of “Love Island USA” during its first three seasons, from 2019 to 2021. But she’s also an actress who’s appeared in TV shows including “Greek,” “Meet the Browns,” “Bones,” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Prior to her onscreen fame, Vandenberg became one of the most popular personalities on Vine in 2015, per Create & Cultivate, with nearly two million followers loving her short comedy sketches. She told the outlet, “I wanted to be a comedian because of Jim Carrey. I would sit in my room alone and just make faces in the mirror for hours. And also Tina Fey, well because she’s a powerhouse of a woman!”

Vine eventually shut down, but Vandenberg’s fans followed her over to Instagram, where she’s entertaining 1.4 million followers — including celebs like Nick Jonas, Snoop Dogg, and DWTS’ Jenna Johnson — and nearly a million more on TikTok. Married since 2023 to fellow content creator Matt Cushall, Vandenberg also launched her own clean beauty company in 2021, Rel Beauty.

When HGTV announced via social media that Vandenberg was joining its ranks with a new show, many of her famous friends left comments to express how thrilled they were for her, including Monet, whose “Victorious” reboot, “Hollywood Arts,” premieres on Netflix in October.

“WHAAAATTTT, this is a dream come true!! Will be so sat,” she commented, and Vandenberg quipped in reply, “I want you to sit til then!!!”

DWTS’ Hough sweetly commented, “Obsessed can’t wait!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Arielle Vandenberg & Steve Lewis

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HGTV announced “House Shock” in late August, a show in which “sneaky loved ones will nominate unsuspecting homeowners for secret room makeovers.” They tackle everything from home offices to bedrooms to living rooms, and run into challenges including “inclement weather, delivery delays and hidden issues behind the walls.”

In each one-hour episode, Vandenberg explained, “We sneak in, race against the clock, try not to get caught and find out if the surprise pays off.”

Vandenberg secretly works with the nominating family member to find new decor and design elements while Lewis and his construction team renovate the space in only a few days. The duo even recruits neighbors, friends, and co-workers to help out undercover, while coming up with elaborate cover stories to keep the homeowners in the dark about what’s happening.

New episodes of “House Shock” air Tuesday nights this fall, with the next one premiering on September 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern.