Mark Ballas Reflects on Growing Up With Derek & Julianne Hough, ‘Blood Couldn’t Make Us Closer’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas has long-lasting friendships with many of his colleagues. However, his relationship with the brother-sister duo, Derek and Julianne Hough, goes back decades.

Many DWTS fans know that the Hough siblings moved to London as children to train with the Ballas family. Now, Mark Ballas is opening up about the experience and sharing just how much Derek and Julianne mean to him.

Mark Ballas Was Raised Alongside the Hough Siblings

Mark Ballas is the son of ballroom legends, Corky and Shirley Ballas. As they trained Mark, they also coached many other aspiring young dancers. Derek and Julianne Hough were among them. As children, they left their parents and three older sisters behind in Utah to relocate to London.

“Mark Ballas reflects on his lifelong friendship with Julianne and Derek Hough 🕺🪩 So incredible that they all now work together on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” influencer Kate Mackz shared in a recent Instagram upload.

“I’ve interviewed Derek and Julianne. I knew that they had moved from Utah to London. But Mark, they lived with you!” Mackz begins the interview.

Mark Ballas confirms the trio grew up together and are all like siblings. Since Mark was an only child, Derek and Julianne became his brother and sister. The Hough siblings lived at his house and trained with him. Julianne was his dance partner for years.

“We all went to the same musical theater school together,” the 40-year-old explained as photos from their childhood played onscreen. “Derek and I are pretty much like brothers. Blood couldn’t make us closer. Julianne is like a sister to me.”

Mark added that it’s truly a “full circle” moment for all of them to be on “Dancing With the Stars” together.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so cute 🥰” Corky Ballas replied in the comments, gushing over the children he raised.

Everyone Was Delighted the Dancer Returned for DWTS Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” fans and alumni alike were thrilled to see Mark Ballas return for season 35. His celebrity partner, “The Traitors” runner-up Maura Higgins, adamantly requested him well in advance.

Even though reality star Sarah Jane Nader was eliminated during week one, she had nothing but lovely things to say about Mark Ballas.

“Everyone in the cast is such good people and I got really close to everyone in the weeks leading up,” Sarah Jane shared on Nick Viall’s podcast. “I mean Mark and Maura are such like incredible… both incredible dancers. And Mark’s choreography is so fun to watch.”

“Mark would even come in and help us with our routine,” she excitedly added.

The theme for week three is “Yacht Rock,” giving the top 13 couples a chance to perform to some softer classic hits. This week, Mark and Maura are performing the Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson.

“Yacht Rock Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins will need fans’ votes to advance to week four.