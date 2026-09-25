Sarah Jane Nader Reveals a DWTS Champion Helped With Their Choreography

Sarah Jane Nader didn’t make it past the two-part premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, her time on the show was certainly memorable.

The “Love Thy Nader” star partnered with first-time pro, Hailey Bills. Many fans felt excited to see another same-sex couple on the show after JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in season 30.

While choreographing their premiere night routine, Hailey and Sarah Jane received some valuable tips from a former Mirrorball champion.

Sarah Jane Nader Gushes Over Mark Ballas & Maura Higgins

Being eliminated first is never fun, but someone has to come in last place. During the DWTS season 35 premiere, reality stars Conner Leavitt and Sarah Jane Nader were eliminated from the competition.

Even so, there was plenty of time for the cast members to get to know each other before the season premiere. Sarah Jane Nader has nothing but lovely things to say about her season 35 co-stars.

“The DWTS cast love is REAL 🥹🪩” Nick Viall’s podcast captioned a new clip.

“Sarah Jane Nader is spilling on how much she loves her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family, from her dance partner Hailey Bills to Guillermo Rodriguez, Maura Higgins, and Mark Ballas. The ‘Love Thy Nader’ star tells The Viall Files what it was really like becoming part of the DWTS Season 35 cast. Who are you rooting for this season? 👀”

Sarah Jane Nader had one routine on the show, but she looks forward to seeing what’s coming up next.

“Everyone in the cast is such good people and I got really close to everyone in the weeks leading up,” the reality star told Nick Viall. “I mean Mark and Maura are such like incredible… both incredible dancers. And Mark’s choreography is so fun to watch.”

“Mark would even come in and help us with our routine,” Sarah Jane added. Though Hailey Bills is incredibly talented, this was her first season as a pro.

She went on to say that everyone in the season 35 cast was lovely to her. Even though her time in the competition is over, she’s having a blast watching everyone else compete.

Mark Ballas & Maura Higgins Prepare For Another Week

During the season 35 premiere, “The Traitors” star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas completely exceeded the judges’ expectations. Despite lacking prior dance experience, Maura was willing to learn and secured the top score during night two.

Mark Ballas’ wife, BC Jean, stepped in to save the performance and sing “Black Velvet” for them after another singer was unavailable. Fans fell in love with the spectacular routine and the personal touch that BC Jean added.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns for week three next week. The theme is “Yacht Rock Night,” giving the top 13 couples a chance to impress the judges with a routine to more softer classics. Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins will perform the Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Keep voting to help your favorite dancers advance in the competition.