Sharna Burgess Dishes on Her Strategy to Earn Tyler Cameron Votes

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is well underway, and it’s still anybody’s competition. As they prepare for next week, pro dancer Sharna Burgess is thinking about her strategy to boost her celebrity’s chances of winning.

Right now, Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron is hovering near the middle of the pack. There’s still plenty of time for the couple to pull ahead, but they’ll need to work hard.

In a new social media update, Sharna spoke candidly about her strategy to get Tyler the votes he needs to keep going.

Sharna Burgess Has a Plan to Impress Viewers

On “Dancing With the Stars,” celebrities need to impress judges to earn high scores. However, they also need to connect with viewers at home to earn votes.

Sharna Burgess is determined to help Tyler Cameron get all the votes he can during the competition.

“Traffic Ted talks again. Viral night recap, my process in the creating of our dance, and what we are working on now ❤️” the Australian dancer captioned a new Instagram post.

During “Viral Night,” Sharna and Tyler performed the Salsa to “Girls” by The Kid Laroi.

“I definitely need to give love to my guy, Tyler. Like what a freaking performance. That was just insane,” she shared in the video before noting that she wasn’t trying to discount the judges’ feedback.

“My strategy this week is that I needed a dance that was gonna put him on the map and have people talk about him,” Sharna admitted. “There wasn’t enough chatter about him last week as far as how well he did and the excitement of him being on the show. I wanted to light a little fire under his name.”

The Australian dancer went on to explain that there weren’t a lot of Salsa beats in the song, which resulted in her creative choreography.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Weigh In

Ultimately, Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron earned a 16/30 for their Salsa. The judges didn’t overwhelmingly love the routine, but viewers at home did.

Right away, listeners agreed with Sharna’s creative choices.

“Your strategy worked out perfectly because my little sister voted immediately after your dance was over. All through the dance, I was thinking ‘oh she’s working to get votes here!’ Keep being a boss, Sharna!! 👏🏼🔥” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Your strategy was genius and made me a new fan! 👏👏👏 And let’s be honest, we the viewers LOVE a lift,” another chimed in.

“This reminds me of Guillermo when he said, ‘I’m dancing for the people, not the judges!’ I agree with Sharna that there are not enough people talking about Tyler’s performances!” another viewer shared their opinion.

Week three marks “Yacht Rock Night” for DWTS season 35. Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron are dancing the Quickstep to “Still the One” by Orleans.

See Tyler and Sharna take the floor when “Yacht Rock Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Vote for the pair to keep them moving forward in the competition.