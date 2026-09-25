Why a DWTS Pro Thinks Pasha Pashkov & Amber Glenn Will Compete in the Finale

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale is still months away. However, several couples are emerging as frontrunners in the competition. After their “Viral Night” performance, Sharna Burgess believes that Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will go the distance.

Of course, there are still 13 couples left in the competition. Pasha and Amber will need to outperform the other 12 couples, including Pasha’s wife and her partner, Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech.

See why Sharna Burgess feels absolutely blown away by the athletes.

Sharna Burgess Loves Watching Pasha Pashkov & Amber Glenn

Pro dancer Sharna Burgess is partnered with Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron for DWTS season 35. However, she thinks another couple will be among the fiercest competitors as the season continues.

“Traffic Ted talks again. Viral night recap, my process in the creating of our dance, and what we are working on now, ❤️” Sharna Burgess captioned her latest Instagram video.

“What a freaking show. Everyone was so good,” the Australian dancer began. “I was so in love with everyone’s performances and how much people have grown from week one.”

While she admitted some scores made her angry, everyone performed to the best of their abilities.

“I am so excited when I watch our Olympians,” Sharna added, adding that she wants to give them a special shout-out. “I feel like we’re gonna see a Pasha and Amber freestyle. That dance last night was one of my favorites I’ve seen Pasha do ever.”

During “Viral Night,” Pasha and Amber earned a 21/30 for their Tango to “All the Things She Said” by Harrison.

She added that Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech also had a phenomenal performance, noting they also could have a spot in the finale. Ezra and Daniella’s performance certainly captured fans’ attention, earning a standing ovation after their routine.

Sharna Hopes to Secure More Votes For Tyler Cameron

As much as Sharna Burgess loves watching the Olympians compete, she’s hoping that she and Tyler Cameron can keep up with them. In her video, she discussed her strategy to help them keep moving forward.

“My strategy this week is that I needed a dance that was gonna put him on the map and have people talk about him,” the Australian dancer shared. “There wasn’t enough chatter about him last week as far as how well he did and the excitement of him being on the show. I wanted to light a little fire under his name.”

In the comments, fans overwhelmingly agreed that her strategy worked. Everyone loved seeing Tyler Cameron perform their Salsa, even if the judges weren’t quite so impressed.

The Top 13 Couples Prepare For “Yacht Rock” Night

Next week, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Foxtrot to Toto’s “Hold the Line.” The theme for the evening is “Yacht Rock,” and the top 13 couples can’t wait to showcase their skills.

“Yacht Rock Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.