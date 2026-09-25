America Lopez Says ‘Big Brother 28’ Edit Could Be Hurting Taylor Brown With Jury

America Lopez thinks the perception surrounding Taylor Brown on “Big Brother 28” may extend beyond the houseguests themselves.

The “Big Brother 25” alum joined Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha and Derek “Big D” Frazier on Heavy Crown Network’s “The Royal Tea” to discuss Week 11 and the approaching finale.

As the group analyzed how the jury appears to view the remaining players, Taylor became a major topic of conversation.

Several jurors appeared reluctant to give her credit for her game, and America argued that the show may have helped reinforce the perception that Taylor is “boring.”

America Lopez Questions Taylor Brown’s ‘Boring’ Perception

Tiffany first questioned why Taylor appeared to be receiving so little credit from the jury.

She said she was confused by the perception because Taylor has strategized, maintained alliances and won competitions throughout the season.

The discussion turned toward comments from jurors, including Yash Patel referring to Taylor as a “coaster” and Melody Morris describing her as “boring.”

Big D pushed back against the idea that Taylor spending time lying down or keeping to herself meant she was inactive in the game. He argued that houseguests sometimes need to lay low and noted that Taylor had still been cooking, cleaning and strategizing.

America agreed and pointed toward another factor that could be shaping how Taylor is viewed.

Her comic and Zingbot segment leaned into a similar portrayal, according to the group.

“They’re like making that perception like a reality,” America said.

She also suggested Taylor could simply be an introvert who needs time away from the constant social interaction inside the house.

“You’re in the house with the same people all day every day,” America explained.

Paramount Taylor Brown on “Big Brother” Season 28

Taylor Brown’s Jury Challenge Comes as Finale Approaches

The concern becomes particularly significant with Taylor now reaching the final stage of the game.

During the discussion, the group questioned whether jurors entering the house were influencing one another’s opinions about Taylor.

Tiffany said it seemed like Devens, Drew Campbell and Dee Valladares were receiving more consideration as potential winners than Taylor.

She disagreed with treating Taylor as though she had “literally done nothing,” pointing toward the strategy, competitions and alliances that helped her survive deep into the season.

America offered another explanation for some of the negativity.

She suggested jurors may be frustrated that Taylor outlasted them after perceiving her as someone who was not actively playing.

The discussion occurred before Taylor’s latest competition victory. Taylor has since won Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition, guaranteeing her a place in Part 3 while Drew and Rick Devens must compete in Part 2.

That puts Taylor one victory away from controlling the final eviction and securing her own place in the Final 2.

However, getting there is only part of the equation. Whoever reaches the end must convince the jury that their game deserves the win.

If America and the “Royal Tea” panel are right about the perception surrounding Taylor, explaining her strategy could become just as important as the moves that got her there.