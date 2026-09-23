Britney Haynes Explains Why ‘Big Brother 28’ Jury May Avoid BB14 History

Britney Haynes sees a major difference between the “Big Brother 28” Icons and the returning players she competed alongside during “Big Brother 14.”

With “Big Brother 28” approaching its finale, Haynes discussed whether the season’s jury could hold the returning Icons’ previous experience against them. She did so during the Sept. 23 episode of “Where’s My Spin-Off?”

Haynes competed on “Big Brother 14” as one of four returning coaches. She played alongside Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina and Mike “Boogie” Malin. The coaches eventually entered the game as players.

According to Haynes, the anti-coach sentiment that season was significantly stronger than the anti-Icon feelings she has observed on “Big Brother 28.”

Britney Haynes Compares BB28 Icons to BB14 Coaches

Haynes said the circumstances surrounding the two groups of returning players were different from the beginning.

“The Big Brother 14 jury, I’ve said this from the beginning of this season, they were more anti-coach than this season has been anti-Icon,” Haynes said.

She believes one reason was the BB14 format.

The coaches initially entered the house to guide teams of new players and did not compete as regular houseguests during the opening weeks. Later, they entered the game themselves.

The BB28 Icons, including Rick Devens, Dee Valladares and Angela Murray, competed from the beginning.

Haynes acknowledged that BB28’s newer players have occasionally discussed wanting one of them to win instead of an Icon. However, she does not believe that attitude has defined the season as strongly as the anti-coach mentality did during BB14.

Paramount Angela Murray, Rick Devens, and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Haynes Does Not Expect a Bitter Jury

Haynes also reflected on the BB14 jury that ultimately awarded Ian Terry the victory over Gheesling.

She described that group as particularly emotional about Gheesling’s gameplay. Some jurors felt burned by how aggressively he played and did not respect his approach.

Haynes does not currently see the same dynamic developing on BB28.

“I don’t think that they’re going to be a bitter jury at the end of the day,” Haynes said.

She specifically mentioned Barrett Pfeiffer’s status as a dedicated fan of the game as one reason she believes gameplay could factor heavily into his decision.

Haynes also noted that Devens and Valladares have maintained positive relationships with much of the cast. As a result, personal resentment may be less of an issue if either reaches the Final 2.

“No one says that about Devens. Everyone likes that guy,” she said.

Still, Haynes emphasized that she could be wrong because juries remain difficult to predict.

Taylor Brown Could Have Votes Waiting

Earlier in the discussion, Haynes and co-host Corinne Kaplan considered whether Taylor Brown could benefit if the jury does become bitter.

They pointed to La Trice “Lala” Verrett and Yash Patel as potential votes for Brown. At the same time, they also wondered whether Pfeiffer could ultimately support her depending on how he views the Icons.

Haynes drew from her own experience to explain why personal relationships can matter.

She said that during her previous seasons, she voted for the person she considered her closest Final 2 ally. This was true even when viewers may have preferred another finalist.

“Juries can be wildly unpredictable,” Haynes said.

She added that jurors are separated from outside opinions. In addition, they may not have the same information viewers possess when evaluating each finalist’s game.

With the BB28 finale approaching, the remaining players will soon learn whether strategic gameplay or personal relationships carry the most weight with the jury. Alternatively, the season’s Icon dynamic could be most important.