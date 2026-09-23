‘Dancing with the Stars’: Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez Say They’re ‘Winning’ Over the Judges

Some celebrities slowly rise the ranks on “Dancing with the Stars.” Witney Carson is partnered with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

They danced the Paso Doble in the second week and are feeling better about their chances. Here is why fans shouldn’t count them out, and they are sticking to their goal of reaching the finals.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judges Praise Guillermo Rodriguez’s Paso Doble

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Rodriguez, 55, has been at the bottom of the scoreboard in the first two weeks. But Carson, 32, isn’t discouraged and told Us Weekly that they have a brighter future.

“I feel like we’re slowly winning them over,” the professional dancer said after the third episode. They performed the Paso Doble to the song “Where Have You Been,” by Rihanna, whom he loves.

“I appreciate that you just didn’t rely on schtick in that dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba told them. “You approached that dance with intensity, and you gave us posture. And I do sense a viral moment. Maybe the knee slide for seniors.”

Two people from the dance troupe helped Rodriguez glide across the floor to finish his dance. Derek Hough said they had “intensity” and told them to “keep it up,” which made the couple happy.

“Yeah, little by little. We didn’t hear [any] bad comments, nothing,” Rodriguez said. The late-night personality said that he felt more confident going into this week’s episode.

Guillermo Rodriguez Responded to a Popular Fan Theory

Disney Witney Carson, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Robert Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Carson is pregnant and often jokes about it on the show. Rodriguez talked about the competition on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Rosie O’Donnell.

“I saw a lot of people speculating on the internet that you were paired up with the pregnant dancer because they think you’ll get eliminated early and then she can go home and rest. What do you have to say to those mean people,” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, that’s not gonna happen because I’m trying my best, I’m working hard, and I wanna go all the way to the finals!” he answered. The crowd applauded for him.

Carson told EntertainmentNow that she wanted to win the Mirrorball Trophy two times in a row. She won last season with Robert Irwin.

“I already told him, and he was like, ‘Witney, don’t be greedy,’” the dancer said. “And I was like, ‘OK, trying not to, but I’m so competitive.’” She said that her dance partner is working hard and is improving.

Caron is expecting a third baby with her husband, Carson McAllister. She posted her two boys helping with the gender reveal in a video on Instagram. Five-year-old Leo read a card and picked up a blue bouquet to reveal that they’re getting another brother. Three-year-old Jet helped, and the family was on a beautiful dock.

“We couldn’t be happier or feel more blessed with all these boys. I love being a boy mom. My greatest honor in life is to raise them,” the dancer captioned the video. We’ll see if Carson will add another trophy to her exciting news this year.