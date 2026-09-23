Former DWTS Champion Brooke Burke Proudly Shows Off Her Mirrorball Trophy 18 Years Later

Winning “Dancing With the Stars” is a monumental feat that many celebrities dream about. Model Brooke Burke and her partner, Derek Hough, had the honor of winning season 7 in 2008.

Even after 18 years, Brooke Burke feels tremendously proud of her accomplishment. In honor of season 35, she shared a video of herself proudly dancing with her own trophy.

Brooke Burke Flaunts Her Mirrorball Trophy For Fans

Brooke Burke fell head over heels in love with “Dancing With the Stars” after becoming the season 7 champion. She became Tom Bergeron’s co-host for seasons 10 through 17.

Her Mirrorball trophy is still one of her most treasured possessions.

“How much do you think she 🪩 weighs?” the model captioned her Instagram reel, tagging Derek Hough.

“When you can’t get that song out of your head!” Burke wrote over the video, playing the instrumental DWTS intro. She proudly poses and twirls with the trophy.

Getty TV personality Brooke Burke and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host Tom Bergeron arrive at the 35th Annual People’s Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans went wild for the fun video. Many recalled eagerly watching season 7 and celebrated Brooke Burke’s big win.

“I love it!!!! I remember rooting for you & Derek! You killed it!!! 🙌❤️🔥😍” one viewer shared.

“Queen 👸🫶” another added.

In the comments, Burke revealed that the trophy weighs 20 lbs. and joked that she could probably use it for squat training.

DWTS Producers Opted Not to Renew the Host’s Contract

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Though Brooke Burke loved co-hosting “Dancing With the Stars,” she was replaced by Erin Andrews for season 18.

“I’ll forever ask myself what happened during that moment in my life,” the model revealed on “The Tamsen Show.”

She mentioned that her contract was up and they were in the middle of the negotiation process. However, producers seem to have already decided not to renew her contract.

“My dressing room was being painted,” Burke remembered. “It wasn’t like we were waiting for a negotiation. The next season was underway, and I got a call from the producers that they were making a change and that I wouldn’t be returning.”

These kinds of decisions and changes happen in show business all the time. Even so, Brooke Burke couldn’t help but take it personally.

“Was it me? Nobody that loves you breaks up with you,” the model told Tamsen Fadal. “I was like, ‘If they really loved me so much, was I good enough?’ What kind of work was I really bringing to the ballroom? Was it my age? Are they looking for a change? Was it culture? Was it ethnicity?”

Leaving “Dancing With the Stars” was incredibly difficult for Brooke Burke, but she graciously praised Erin Andrews’ hosting abilities.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be back for next week’s new episode. Week three will be “Yacht Rock Night,” giving the top 13 couples the chance to perform to some lighter hits.

Tune in at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 and vote for your favorite couples.