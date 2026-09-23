Will This Port Charles Favorite Finally Reclaim His Quartermaine Roots? Fans Are Torn

For decades, one “General Hospital” favorite has struggled to balance the man he became with the Quartermaine legacy he left behind.

Now that he is stepping away from the mob and reconnecting with his family, viewers are debating whether he should continue living as Jason Morgan or finally reclaim his birth name.

Read on to find out which version of the longtime Port Charles character fans prefer.

Will This ‘General Hospital’ Favorite Finally Reclaim His Family Name?

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask fans, “JASON MORGAN OR JASON QUARTERMAINE: Which Do You Prefer?”

Some viewers did not hesitate to choose Jason Morgan, with many admitting they miss the danger and excitement associated with that version of the character.

“Why is that a question? MORGAN, of course,” one fan wrote.

“Jason Morgan. I miss him. I miss the danger in him, the excitement he brought to every storyline. I miss his darker side,” another viewer added.

Another fan quipped, “Jason Morgan. Soccer dad Jason Q isn’t working.”

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Other fans noticed that Jason’s wardrobe even appears to be changing along with his new direction.

“Jason Morgan, but I have a question… just because he quit the mob he has to wear different shirts now LMAO,” one viewer joked.

Other ‘GH’ Viewers Want the Best of Both Jasons

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Not every fan believes Jason has to choose between being a Morgan and a Quartermaine. Some viewers prefer the Jason Morgan name but enjoy seeing him reconnect with the family he left behind.

“I actually prefer the name Jason Morgan but enjoy him interacting with the Quartermaines,” one fan explained.

“Jason Morgan with a touch of Quartermaine,” another viewer suggested.

Others are ready for Jason to move beyond his longtime role as a mob enforcer without completely abandoning the identity fans have known for decades.

“Both. But I want him to get in touch with his Quartermaine side. No more hitman with a heart of gold shtick,” one fan wrote.

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“I love Jason. Quartermaine or Morgan doesn’t matter,” another viewer added. “Jason has been my favorite since Steve started playing him in 1991. I absolutely adore that he’s back in his family’s home and reconnecting with them all.”

Is It Finally Time for Jason Quartermaine to Return?

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Other fans are more than ready for Jason to fully embrace his Quartermaine roots following years of separation from his family.

“Quartermaine! It’s about time!” one viewer declared.

“I’ve been waiting for him to reclaim ‘Quartermaine,’” another fan agreed.

Although viewers remain divided over which version of Jason they prefer, many appear excited to see him reconnecting with the Quartermaines.

As one “GH” fan put it, “Jason Quartermaine. It’s time for Jason to claim his legacy and it’s obvious that’s what Tracy wants too.”

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Whether he continues living as Jason Morgan or eventually reclaims his birth name and a more buttoned-up persona, fans are eager to see what this new chapter holds for the longtime Port Charles favorite.