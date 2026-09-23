Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Officially Welcome Their First Child — And Share the Adorable Name

Ever since Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay, announced their pregnancy, there have been plenty of discussions about the name of the baby. Well, it’s official. The two are parents, as the Lautners announced the safe arrival of their daughter on Instagram.

On top of that, they shared the name of their bundle of joy. It’s not far off the name everyone had hoped for and joked about.

Taylor Lautner Welcomes His First Child

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Tay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The “Twilight” star took to Instagram, while his wife took to hers, to share the exciting news in a joint post. They included an adorable picture of their daughter in a pink onesie, with her face just slightly off camera to protect her. Laid on a pink blanket, she had a needlepoint next to her revealing her name, Lennon Taylor.

It’s not quite the name that everyone joked about, but that name is in there! How could they not honor the wishes of another Taylor Lautner running around? After all, Tay started it by taking her husband’s name when they married in 2022, and she even joked about using the same name for their daughter while she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The caption on the post read, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍 Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀 9.16.2026,” making it clear that they have a nickname in mind. They didn’t share the inspiration for the name Lennon.

Fans React to Lennon Taylor Lautner

Fans took to the comments to share their congratulations with the happy couple. One user even shared that she had given birth on Sept. 10, understanding this stage of the postpartum cycle, and hoped that Tay was recovering well from the birth.

Many focused on the adorable name, with one sharing, “Omg she is perfection and her NAME IS EVERYTHING!!! Congratulations to you both🩷🥳🥹”

Another followed with: “I LOVE HER NAME”

The couple chose to hold off on sharing the birth announcement with the world. While they haven’t explained why, it allows them to have time as a family without being bombarded with messages. They could also make sure the most important people in their lives could find out from them, while also ensuring a smooth initial recovery.

Tay Lautner Got Candid About Pregnancy Worries

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s 3rd Annual Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While many women will try to hide their fears, Tay was open about her experience. During a solo episode of her and her husband’s podcast “The Squeeze,” she explained that she had worried about sharing her pregnancy online, as this was the first time she had shared something so personal. She was nervous about doing so, knowing what the reaction could be like and how “sacred” pregnancy can become.

She also got candid about her own feelings about her changing body, admitting that she would often compare herself with other pregnant women. Like with sharing something so personal, it was the first time she found herself comparing herself to other people, but she kept looking at how so many women were still “skinny and fit” just weeks before giving birth.

The two had found out the gender of their baby before the birth, sharing in June 2026 that they were having a girl. Then they shared the very “girly, colorful, and peaceful” nursery that they had put together.

We wish them all the best as they get used to being parents and soak up the joy of baby Lennon Taylor in their lives.