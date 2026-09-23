‘Dancing with the Stars’: What Bruno Tonioli Whispered to Connor Wood After His Week 2 Tango

Viral hits were the theme of week 2 on “Dancing with the Stars.” Connor Wood from TikTok explained that he went viral for talking to his grandmother.

He shook hands with the judges after his performance. But Bruno Tonioli brought him closer to whisper in his ear and the audience couldn’t hear it.

Bruno Tonioli Was Cut Off Giving Connor Wood Advice on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

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Wood, 31, and Rylee Arnold danced to “12 to 12” by Sombr. The funny TikToker knew immediately that he made mistakes during the dance, but he had a positive attitude. He told E! News what the judge whispered into his ear before he received his scores.

“Bruno, bless his heart,” the content creator said. “I mean, just like so lucky that these, these people so clearly care about me. And they see something in me which I’m so…that gives me chills when I think about it, and Bruno was sharing with me that it’s just basically, ‘I believe in you, and you have this and this.’ And then he said, ‘Make sure,’ and then they took me away.”

Two judges gave full reactions to each celebrity’s dance, and the third gave one word to sum up their thoughts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Tonioli, 70, each gave him a score of five. Tonioli did give a full reaction after the dance.

“I’m going to be brutally honest because I realize what you two do,” he said. “When you are connected, when you’re on it to present beautiful lines, clear, crisp, you can do it.”

Inaba, 58, agreed about their lines and said that she loved their partnership. The pair survived the night and will return next week.

Wood Feared Their Good Rehearsal Was a Bad Omen

Getty Connor Wood attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

“A little frustrated because Rylee choreographed an awesome dance. I knew the dance really well. I was just in my head,” the creator said in his trailer in a TikTok. Wood acknowledged that they “picked it back up” after his mistake.

Lindsay Arnold commented on the video with encouragement. “You’re not a true dancer until you’ve experienced an on stage mess up followed by a solid recovery, and that’s exactly what you did.”

That is also what Tonioli said in his feedback. Wood’s dance partner replied that she’s proud of him.

Ciara Miller of “Summer House” commented, “You are a star babe [heart emoji] we got this.”

“Chin up brother,” Ezra Frech wrote under the video.

Arnold shared a vlog of their day leading up to the episode. She shared a clip of their rehearsal, and she said he “killed it” afterward. But this made him nervous.

“Here’s my thing though. Everyone last week, when I was messing up on my rehearsals, they were like, ‘Hey, you mess up rehearsal, you do a great show,'” Wood said. The content creator said everyone was quiet after their practice and he hoped it’s not “vice versa.”

He will get another chance to impress the judges next week. Hopefully, he’ll be less in his head.