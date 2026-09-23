2000 Kristen Dunst Movie For the Nostalgic Heart Is Coming to Netflix In October

She’s sexy, she’s cute, she’s popular to boot! Yes, the 2000 high school cheerleading comedy “Bring It On” is coming to Netflix. It’s time to watch Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union go head-to-head as they fight for who the best cheerleading team is.

Netflix has released the full list of movies and shows joining the platform in October. While there is plenty of horror to check out, there are also comedies and action thrillers to look out for. Sometimes, everyone just needs a bit of 2000s nostalgia.

When Is ‘Bring It On’ Coming to Netflix?

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The Dunst movie will arrive on the streaming giant on Oct. 1, 2026. Release time is at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, so it’s up to you if you want to stay up to watch it right away. This is going to be around for at least the month of October, so you can wait until the weekend if you’d like.

It’s hard to tell how long licensed movies will be on the platform. Some of them stick around for a few months, while others are on for a year or so. Netflix doesn’t make all of its deals known.

While many will always remember Dunst taking on the role of Big Red, she wasn’t originally up for the part. Director Peyton Reed initially wanted Marley Shelton to take on the role of Torrance Shipman, but when she wasn’t available, she turned to Dunst. Yet, the “Interview with the Vampire” starlet turned down the role multiple times, worried that this would be another low-budget, cheesy cheer comedy.

Reed was the one to convince the actress to take on the role, promising something a little more serious. After all, the initial idea for “Bring It On” was a documentary taking a look at high school cheerleading competitions, but MTV turned the idea down, and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger retooled the script to create the cheer comedy.

‘Bring It On’ Created a Whole Franchise

Getty 376648 12: Actress Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the movie “Bring It On” August 22, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Online USA)

While the movie only holds a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score, it quickly became a cult classic. Building an entire franchise, the 2000 movie tackled systemic inequality and cultural appropriation head-on before it was the “thing to do” in movies.

Many movies at the time would have had some sort of good vs. evil storyline, where the Toros would come out to be the bad guys, or where the Clovers would have had something up their sleeve. Instead, “Bring It On” showed what accountability should look like. It allowed the main protagonist to confront white privilege and complicity in the system.

The movie even broke the mold when it came to the ending, by having the Toros lose and the Clovers win. The Toros had to stop stealing moves, the two teams didn’t come together to share the victory, and the Clovers won based on their own merit.

At a time when the world feels off-kilter and stressful, the need for nostalgic movies and shows is at an all-time high. “Bring It On” will be available to stream on Netflix from Oct. 1, 2026.