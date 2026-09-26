Witney Carson Reveals Her Oldest Son’s Incredible Talent (VIDEO)

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Witney Carson couldn’t be prouder of her boys.

The public knows the 32-year-old as a talented performer. But at home, she’s also a doting wife and mother. When she isn’t busy in the rehearsal studio, Witney Carson loves spending time with her husband and their two sons.

Right now, the family has two sons, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3. They will welcome their third son in the new year. But for now, they’re excitedly investing in Leo and Jet’s interests and talents.

In a new social media video, Witney revealed that Leo has taken a special interest in music.

Witney Carson’s Son Leo Has Undeniable Musical Talent

Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first son, Kevin Leo McAllister, on January 3, 2021. They opted to call the little boy by his middle name, “Leo.” Today, the five-year-old is excitedly exploring the world and developing his own interests.

On social media, Witney revealed he’s become an accomplished drummer.

“Leo has been dedicated the last few months to learning how to play the drums, and now he can play to music! I’m a proud mama! He’s so cool,” the season 34 champion captioned a new Instagram upload.

“My five-year-old learned to play the drums,” Witney wrote over the video as her son rocks out. Her husband smiles and head-bobs in approval.

“He’s the coolest! That was the first instrument @derekhough learned to play! 😍😍” Hayley Erbert Hough wrote in the comments.

“The coolest little drummer I’ve ever seen 🙌🙌👏👏❤️” DWTS alum Kym Johnson Herjavec added.

Plenty of fans had kind things to say. Many expressed desire to see Leo perform with the DWTS band while Witney dances.

“Omg now imagine him playing drums on DWTS while you dance!! How cool would that be?! You’re amazing Leo!🎉” a fan chimed in.

The Dancer Prepares to Welcome Her Third Son

Ahead of the DWTS season 35 premiere, Witney Carson publicly announced her pregnancy. To top it off, she added that she was ready and excited to compete while expecting.

So far, she and her celebrity partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, have steadily stayed at the bottom of the leaderboard. Even so, they easily earn fans’ votes. Viewers love Guillermo’s relatability and loveable demeanor.

Recently, Witney Carson and Carson McAllister confirmed they were having a third son. While the dancer previously said she was hoping for a daughter, she’s thrilled to be a dedicated boy mom.

“There is truly no disappointment here,” the dancer posted online after the gender reveal. “I get to be the mama of THREE beautiful boys and I couldn’t feel more grateful, blessed, or excited. 🩵 God knew exactly what our family needed, and I can’t wait to meet the sweet little boy who completes us. 🥹”

“Yacht Rock” is the theme for week three. Witney and Guillermo are performing a Tango to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes.

The top 13 couples compete in “Yacht Rock Night” starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 on ABC.