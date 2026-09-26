‘Saturday Night Live’ Makes More Changes Ahead of Season 52 Premiere

Each new season of “Saturday Night Live” brings about changes, typically involving veteran cast members exiting and new recruits arriving.

That’s certainly the case with the upcoming season — the series’ 52nd — yet there are also some shifts taking place behind the scenes that viewers will likely not even notice.

Two Behind-the-Scenes Promotions

On Saturday, September 26 — the same day as the Season 52 premiere — The Hollywood Reporter reported that Keri Powers has been promoted as the sole head of the “SNL” talent department, “meaning she will lead the team responsible for host, musical guest and guest star bookings” going forward. Powers has been with “SNL” since 2014 as talent producer.

In addition, Rebecca Schwartz — who has been with the show since 2015 — has been promoted to producer, a shift that THR describes as “increasing her responsibilities supporting the show’s cast and production efforts.”

A High-Profile Exit

Back in August, The Hollywood Reporter reported on another big behind-the-scenes change, noting that longtime “Saturday Night Live” music booker Brian Siedlecki would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Initially joining the show as an inter, Siedlecki remained with the show for three decades, and as music booker had been instrumental in maintaining “SNL” as “one of the most-coveted music bookings in entertainment, a must-stop for artists plugging their new records and a major milestone in establishing burgeoning acts as superstars.” Siedlecki, in fact, was responsible for booking a wide range of musical acts for the show, ranging from rock legends such as Paul McCartney to hot new chart-toppers such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Per THR, Siedlecki did not exit the show of his own volition, and departed after NBC opted not to renew his contract.

A Veteran ‘SNL’ MVP Said Goodbye

Back in July, veteran “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman announced she was exiting the show after seven seasons.

In a lengthy statement she shared via Instagram, Fineman shared her feelings on saying goodbye.

“It’s cliché to say this, but working at ‘SNL’ has been the greatest privilege of my life,” Fineman wrote in her post. “I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account), I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

Shortly after Fineman’s announcement came another — this one from Netflix, revealing she had been cast in the “Myron Bolitar,” the upcoming series based on the books of hit-making novelist Harlan Coben and produced by David E. Kelley.

“Seven years is kind of like the classic way [at SNL], and then like right as my contract was up, this amazing David E. Kelley opportunity came in like completely out of the blue. I did a little chemistry read and it was off to the races; it just felt like a perfect time,” Fineman told THR. “I’m really proud of everything, but it’s hard. I’m genuinely really good friends with everybody, and I genuinely couldn’t love that job more. So it’s really bittersweet, but I’m gonna be in New York. I’m down the street. Maybe you’ll see me.”

Season 52 of “Saturday Night Live” begins on Saturday, September 26 on NBC, with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE.

