Chloe Fineman Cast In Anticipated New Netflix Series Days After Quitting ‘SNL’

After revealing she was exiting “Saturday Night Live” after seven seasons, it hasn’t taken Chloe Fine long to line up her next gig.

On Monday, July 20, Netflix issued an announcement regarding casting for a hugely anticipated new series — revealing that Fine would be a part of it.

Chloe Fineman Joining a Harlan Coben Thriller

Days after announcing she wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming 52nd season of “SNL,” Fineman was revealed to be joining the cast of “Myron Bolitar,” a new series that’s already generating buzz.

The upcoming series adapts a book series from Harlan Coben, described by Netflix in a press release as his “most iconic and longest running series.”

A Different Side of Chloe Fineman

Over the past seven seasons, “SNL” viewers have marveled at Fineman’s amazing impressions, a lengthy list that’s included Merly Streep, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, Timothée Chalamet, Britney Spears and Nicole Kidman, among many others.

In “Myron Bolitar,” she’ll be playing Parker Quinn, described as “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game.”

‘Myron Bolitar’ Is Set in the World of Sports

The upcoming series will focus on the titular Myron Bolitar, a former pro athlete who’s segued into representing other athletes as their agent.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” explains the logline.

“He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court,” the logline adds.

The Rest of the Cast

Myron Bolitar will be played by Colin Woodell, who appeared in “Pulse” and the “John Wick” spinoff series “The Continental”).

Previously cast was KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) as Win Lockwood. “Born into extraordinary privilege, Win walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron,” the logline states. “Unflappable, endlessly resourceful and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble.”

Also starring will be Diane Guerrero (“Orange Is The New Black,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”), portraying Esperanza Diaz, described as “a former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check.”

New Cast Additions

In addition to Fineman, Netflix also announced three other cast members joining the show.

Jabari Banks (“Bel Air”) will play Dwayne Richmond, a “charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world. He’s the star client at MB Sports, and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.”

In addition, Jamie McShane (“Task,” “Wednesday”) will play “seasoned NYPD detective Ray Dimonte, while Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”) will be a recurring guest star in the role of Gavin Pierce. “One of the biggest agents in sports, Gavin was Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career,” the logline adds. “Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped Myron and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

Netflix and Harlan Coben Are a Winning Combination

Netflix first partnered with Coben in 2018, with the hit series “Safe.” Since then, Netflix has adapted 13 of his books for the screen, including “Fool Me Once,” “Run Away,” “The Woods,” “The Innocent,” “Gone for Good,” “Stay Close,” “Hold Tight,” “The Stranger,” “Missing You,” “Just One Look,” “Caught” and “I Will Find You.”



During the period spanning from 2023-2025, those various Coben adaptations shows have generated more than 300 million global views for Netflix.