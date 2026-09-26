‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Abby Newman is excited to know the gender of Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra’s baby.

“I heard you two are waiting to find out if the baby’s a boy or a girl,” Abby tells the couple, before realizing they might already know the gender.

Nick Newman confronts Phyllis Summers about Cane Ashby. “What was that about?” he asks. “What was what about?” Phyllis replies. “You and Cain. Phyllis, what are you up to?” Nick fires back.

Nikki Newman and Diane Jenkins declare war on each other.

“I am more than capable of defending what’s mine,” Diane warns Nikki. “Are we still talking about your company? I didn’t think so. This is going to be a battle,” Nikki claps back.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

Victor gives Matt Clark his marching orders.

Victoria and Kyle work to keep their affair under wraps.

Phyllis and Cane find common ground.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:

Victor surprises Nikki with a grand gesture.

Christine counsels Daniel.

Jack offers support to Nick.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

Victor and Nikki make a tough decision to protect Nick.

Victoria and Kyle keep up appearances with Claire.

Esther shares words of wisdom with Sharon.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

Victor hosts a meeting of the minds to help Nick.

Lily confides in Nate.

Nick takes matters into his own hands.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

Kyle sees a new side to Victoria.

Chelsea and Audra call a truce.

Adam and Sally reach an understanding.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, September 21: Nikki is suspicious of Victoria’s behavior; Chelsea receives an unexpected invitation; Billy gives Adam an ultimatum.

Tuesday, September 22: Phyllis is puzzled by Matt’s change of heart; Nate and Stephanie define their relationship; Claire receives a painful reminder of her troubled past.

Wednesday, September 23: Cane goes the extra mile to help Billy; Audra is blindsided by Sally; Adam makes a sacrifice for Chelsea.

Thursday, September 24: Kyle keeps Victoria on her toes; Traci makes a much-needed house call; Daniel cuts Phyllis a break.

Friday, September 25: Victor sets Nikki up for success; Jack makes a promise to Diane; Sharon helps Nick with a tough decision.

Watch the latest “The Young and the Restless” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.