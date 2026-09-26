‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of September 28 to October 2 reveal that Izaiah questions Kat about Tomas, while Vanessa realizes she was deliberately targeted.

Nicole confronts Joey about keeping Vanessa safe, and Heather hints that Vanessa’s luck could run out. Meanwhile, Chelsea questions Bill about Hayley, leaving him to suffer a dramatic breakdown in his office.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, September 28:

Hayley has another trick up her sleeve.

Bill is sideswiped.

Nicole puts her foot in her mouth.

Kat comes to Izaiah in crisis.

Shanice and Ashley face career challenges.

Smitty fears Jacob is dodging him.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 29:

Dani leans on Nicole for comfort.

Andre leaves Vernon stunned.

Anita becomes an unlikely advocate.

Chelsea and Hayley come to blows.

Leslie is met with an intriguing invitation… and then an altercation.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 30:

Bill’s decision stuns his family.

Nicole is livid with Joey.

Leslie ingratiates herself with Hayley.

Andre assists Vanessa during a traumatic ordeal.

Jacob and Naomi give Chelsea a reality check.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 1:

Dani does her best to bolster Bill.

Chelsea takes out her frustrations on Madison.

Martin’s re-election is in jeopardy.

Jacob’s evidence is met with familial resistance.

Hayley has a face-off with Caroline.

Kat and Tomas find common ground in a common enemy.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 2:

Anita’s homecoming party forces Ted and Nicole to navigate their new normal with Shanice and Kial.

Vernon gets intel that puts him on high alert.

Bill comes clean to Elon.

Andre has harsh criticisms for Dani.

Heather’s in the catbird seat while Joey plots to protect Vanessa.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, September 21: Dani comes to Bill’s aid, and then has a shocking realization; Nicole teams up with Madison to help Chelsea; Andre defends his marriage; Ted is let in on a big secret; Randy tells Izaiah he’s in his debt; Heather outmaneuvers Joey.

Tuesday, September 22: Dani goes on the prowl for proof; Bill takes Caroline into his confidence; Naomi has an unexpected proposal for Hayley; Jacob consults with Nicole on his case; Chelsea’s shaken by Madison’s secrets.

Wednesday, September 23: Hayley turns the tables; Dani doesn’t hold back; Chelsea confronts Bill; Vanessa unwittingly tells Andre distressing news about Heather; Jacob and Naomi worry it’s too late to save someone they love; Joey has a back alley meeting; Marcel finds the smoking gun.

Thursday, September 24: Jacob issues a bitter pill for Bill to swallow; Leslie’s the bearer of bad news for Anita and Vernon; Andre can’t believe what he hears; Hayley enlists Tomas’ help; Martin leans on Ted.

Friday, September 25: Leslie puts her money where her mouth is; Andre is rattled by an impatient Heather; Hayley issues an ominous warning; Kat is fed up with Tomas; Izaiah’s plans for Eva are interrupted; Naomi’s news shocks Chelsea; A pair of exes have a candid chat.

Watch the latest “Beyond the Gates” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.