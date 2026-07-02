Lorenzo Lamas Gets Major Divorce Update as Relationship With Heather Locklear Grows

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas appear to be looking ahead to the future together as the actor moves one step closer to officially ending his most recent marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on Lamas’ request to expedite his divorce proceedings on June 30.

Lamas Will Be Divorced Soon

The ruling means his divorce from Kenna Nicole Lamas is on track to be finalized in November 2026, bringing an end to what was his sixth marriage.

Lamas initially filed for divorce in July 2025 after less than two years of marriage. In the filing, he stated that Kenna Nicole Lamas had not responded to the petition. He also requested that neither party receive spousal support.

Court documents further indicated that Lamas said the couple had no community property to divide and that no marital agreement had been established during their relationship.

The legal update comes just weeks after Locklear publicly confirmed her romance with the actor for the first time.

The Couple Has Gushed About Their Relationship

Appearing on the June 2 episode of the “Hollywood & Divine podcast,” the “Melrose Place” alum referred to Lamas as her “new boyfriend” while sharing how happy she has been in the relationship.

“My new guy is very … everything,” Locklear said. “I’m just like, when I tell this person I love him, I’m really saying, ‘I love you, God.’ Because that’s what happened. It’s from God.”

The actress added that she feels like she’s entering one of the happiest chapters of her life.

“I’m [in] the best time [of my life],” she said.

Lamas has been equally open about his feelings for Locklear, recently reflecting on how their decades-long friendship unexpectedly turned into romance.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the actor admitted he never imagined the two would eventually become a couple after first meeting more than 40 years ago.

“The short answer is no,” Lamas said when asked whether he expected their relationship to come full circle. “I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”

The pair’s history dates back to the early 1980s, when both were rising stars in Hollywood. Locklear was starring on “Dynasty,” while Lamas had become a fan favorite on “Falcon Crest.”

Their paths famously crossed during a 1983 Playgirl magazine photo shoot, where the two posed together in what became a memorable spread featuring Locklear in a bikini and Lamas wearing a Speedo.

More than four decades later, the longtime friends have found themselves reconnecting under very different circumstances.

Although Lamas’ divorce will not officially be finalized until later this year, the latest court ruling clears another legal hurdle as he moves toward closing that chapter of his life.

Meanwhile, Locklear has made it clear that she is enjoying where life has taken her.

After years of personal and professional ups and downs, the actress has spoken positively about finding happiness again, crediting her relationship with Lamas as part of that new beginning.

With Lamas’ divorce now moving toward its conclusion and both stars publicly expressing their affection for one another, the longtime Hollywood friends appear focused on embracing their future together.