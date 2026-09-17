Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s Baby Name and Gender Revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child, and their baby girl has a name.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple’s daughter is named Rose Bean Polansky. She was born June 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 11:19 p.m.

Gaga’s Daughter Is Already a Few Months Old

The birth certificate lists Dr. Robert Katz as the physician who delivered Rose. Katz is an OB-GYN who has also helped other celebrity couples welcome their children, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, whose daughter Sienna was born in 2017.

Gaga, 40, and Polansky have largely kept their growing family out of the public eye.

The singer was recently photographed in Northern California while holding her daughter close to her chest as she walked alongside Polansky and a friend.

The couple has also been the subject of recent marriage speculation. Despite a report claiming Gaga and Polansky had secretly married, they remain engaged and have not tied the knot, according to sources with direct knowledge cited by TMZ.

Gaga and Polansky became engaged in 2024. Earlier this year, Gaga said they planned to get married “soon.”

The Singer Previously Dished on Wanting to Be a Mom

While the couple has kept Rose’s arrival private, Gaga has been open about how much becoming a mother could change her priorities.

During a July 2025 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern predicted that the singer would go “all-in” on family life after having children. Gaga agreed with his assessment.

“You’re actually right on the money with that,” the singer said.

“I just really want them to have a very safe and happy childhood, so you’re not wrong that that will become my No. 1 priority,” she said.

Still, Gaga made clear that motherhood would not necessarily mean walking away from her career.

When Stern asked whether she planned to disappear from the spotlight after having a baby, Gaga wasn’t ready to make a definitive decision.

“Disappear? I don’t think so,” she said.

She added that she would need to see how motherhood affected her life and what her child needed from her.

“I also have to see what it’s like and what our kid needs, you know?” she told Stern.

Gaga has previously spoken about wanting to become a mother. In March 2025, she told The New York Times that she was “excited to be a mom,” while acknowledging that she “used to have a lot of apprehension about it.”

Later that year, Gaga opened up about her hopes for motherhood during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Being a mom is the thing I want the most,” she said in November 2025.

Gaga also had high hopes for Polansky as a parent, describing him as someone she believed would embrace fatherhood.

She said he was “gonna be a beautiful father” and revealed that the two were “really excited” about starting a family together.

Now, their family has grown by one with the arrival of Rose.