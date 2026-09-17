Lisa Barlow Reveals the RHOSLC Scene That Made Her Tell Husband John ‘We’re Done’

Lisa Barlow and John Barlow have made it through more than two decades of marriage, but one difficult moment captured by RHOSLC cameras pushed Lisa closer to walking away than viewers may have realized.

During the Season 7 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Lisa revealed that watching back an argument with John from the previous season changed the way she saw what had happened between them. The conversation had been difficult enough when they lived it. Seeing it unfold on television months later hit Lisa differently.

In fact, she was so hurt by what she watched that she called her husband and told him their marriage was over.

Lisa Barlow Says She Called John and Told Him ‘We’re Done’

Lisa and John’s marriage faced an unusually vulnerable stretch during Season 6 as tension between them increasingly made its way in front of Bravo cameras.

During one argument, John told Lisa, “If we are not on the same page, it’s because I’m not on your page. You don’t see it.”

Lisa responded, “I hate that you always put it on me.”

The exchange exposed a disconnect between the longtime couple, but Lisa revealed during the Season 7 premiere that she did not fully process how deeply it affected her until she eventually watched the scene herself.

“When I watched it back, I cried because my feelings always mattered, and, like, they didn’t matter to him,” Lisa said in a confessional.

Her reaction went far beyond being upset about an uncomfortable television moment.

“And I called John up, and I was like, ‘I think we’re done,’” Lisa recalled.

John immediately pushed back on the idea of losing their marriage.

“And he’s like, ‘I can’t live without you. I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t [expletive] feel like you do, and I hurt so bad.’”

For Lisa, hearing that reassurance initially wasn’t enough. She said John still wasn’t understanding why the previous interaction had left her feeling so wounded.

“And he wasn’t getting it. Until finally, the other night on the couch, I was like, ‘You get it!’”

John Barlow Apologized to Lisa After a Difficult Year

The breakthrough came when John acknowledged that his own struggles had affected the way he treated Lisa.

“I owe you an apology. I wasn’t doing well, and I took it out on you,” John told her.

When Lisa asked what had been happening with him, John admitted, “Everything was going wrong for me; it felt like.”

That admission provided important context for an argument that had left Lisa questioning whether her husband still valued her feelings. Rather than dismiss what happened or continue defending himself, John acknowledged his role in the hurt between them.

Lisa later shared the development with Meredith Marks, who called it “amazing” that John “was so self-reflective.”

The conversation also lands differently at the beginning of a RHOSLC season already marked by major changes in several longtime relationships. Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo have split, while Whitney Rose recently confirmed that she and Justin Rose are separated.

Lisa and John, however, remain together.

And Lisa’s revelation makes clear that staying together did not mean simply moving past a bad argument. Their marriage reached a point where Lisa was prepared to say “we’re done,” forcing the couple to confront what had gone wrong between them.

For Lisa, what ultimately mattered was not pretending the difficult period never happened. It was finally feeling like John understood why it hurt.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.