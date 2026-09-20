Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photo of Teenage Daughter Who ‘Looks Exactly Like’ Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed a baby girl in September 2009.

Now, the couple’s daughter, Charlotte, is 17 years old and looks exactly like her famous father.

Rare Photo

In honor of Charlotte’s milestone 17th birthday, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shared a rare photo of her eldest child.

“Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday 🎂 @charlotteprinze I’m not sure how you are 17 already,” Gellar captioned her Sunday, September 20, Instagram post. “You may have been the child that made me a mom, but now you are the person that brings out the best in me. (Not to mention my biggest champion) Thank you… for being you.”

In the photo, Gellar is seen puckering her lips to plant a kiss on her daughter’s cheek. Charlotte smiled big while wearing a pink polka-dot dress.

Fans were quick to point out the resemblance between Charlotte and the “She’s All That” star.

“She looks exactly like her dad 😭” one fan commented.

“Freddie Prinze Jr. Jr.,” another teased.

“Finally getting to see Charlotte and Rocky’s beautiful faces! Charlotte looks just like her dad. Happy birthday, sweet girl! ❤️” a third wrote.

“She looks like her father !! So beautiful !😍” yet another wrote.

Other followers noted that Charlotte is a perfect blend of both of her famous parents.

“She has her dad’s coloring with her mom’s face. 💕💕” one follower wrote.

“She is the perfect blend of you and freddy!! Happy Birthday sweet girl!! 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉❤️” a second noted.

A third follower wrote, “Aww she resembles you and Freddie so much. She is lucky to have you as a mom. And as beautiful as you are happy birthday, charlotte🥳❤️.”

Proud Parents

Freddie and Sarah Michelle met in 1997 on the set of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and became close friends.

Two years later, Gellar made a brief cameo appearance in Prinze Jr.’s film “She’s All That.” In January 2000, their platonic relationship turned romantic.

Freddie proposed in April 2001, and the pair tied the knot in September 2002.

After seven years of marriage, Sarah Michelle gave birth to their first child, daughter Charlotte, in September 2009. Three years and one day later, son Rocky Prinze, was born on September 20, 2012.

“And then, there were two. Three years and one day later @rockyprinze came racing into our lives,” Sarah Michelle captioned a birthday tribute on Sunday, September 20, marking Rocky’s 14th birthday. “I should have known from your speedy delivery, the excitement you would bring. You have no idea how lucky I feel to watch you chase your dream. You inspire not just me, but everyone around you. Happy Birthday Rocky.”

The longtime couple rarely give glimpses of their children, opting to protect the famous offsprings’ privacy.

“I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment,” Gellar told People in 2022. “We’re not mean, we’re not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children.”