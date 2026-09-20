Dolly Parton’s $2 Million California Home Finds Potential Buyer Weeks After Her Passing: PHOTOS

Dolly Parton’s iconic California escape may have found its new owner.

The cottage in the picturesque California town of Solvang is pending sale.

California Escape

Less than one month after the tragic passing of Dolly Parton, the “I Will Always Love You” artist’s former California home is one step closer to finding its new owner.

The 2500-square-foot Solvang home is pending sale for $1.995 million.

As Entertainment Now previously reported, Parton owned the home from 2004 to 2014 before parting ways with the quaint escape. Weeks before her August 25 death, the current owners listed the property for sale.

Following her passing, the listing was updated to include images of a small memorial of flowers and cards left outside the front gate. “Former Home of Dolly Parton,” a sign on the gate reads. “Singer, Actress & American Icon.”

“Dolly Parton’s former Solvang retreat — now a rare legacy residence with two income-producing ADUs, available as the world remembers her. On August 25, 2026, Dolly Parton — the Queen of Country and one of the most beloved figures in American life — passed away at 80,” the listing reads.

It continues, “In the days since, national attention has turned back to the places that shaped her story. This is one of them: her former private Solvang retreat, a property that carries the kind of provenance no other listing in the Santa Ynez Valley can offer — and that now sits at the exact moment when the world is listening.”

Stuck in Time

The picturesque Santa Barbara County home, which boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, remains untouched from the “9 to 5” artist’s time in California.

Dolly’s original “wig room” remains intact with built-in shelves and a matching vanity, which the listing calls “a rare, documented piece of cultural history that no other listing in the Santa Ynez Valley can offer.”

A stained-glass window bearing the name “Dolly,” with a beautiful butterfly, still shines above the home’s red front door.

The “Steel Magnolias” actress sadly passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 25. Her family announced the news via social media, later confirming that Dolly suffered a brief battle with cancer before her death.

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” a message shared to her official Instagram page read. “Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Parton was laid to rest in a “small, private service held for immediate family” alongside her beloved late husband Carl Dean.

“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly. But so have you,” her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared in his social media announcement. “She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone’s playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not.”