Do These ‘General Hospital’ Besties Really Have Each Other’s Backs? Fans Think They Know the Answer

Friendship is about to face the ultimate test on “General Hospital.”

One Port Charles resident has been arrested for a crime she didn’t commit, while her best friend knows exactly what happened and could potentially clear her name. Unfortunately, telling the truth would also place the real culprits directly in the line of fire.

Read on to discover which “GH” friendship could be destroyed by a deadly secret.

Nina Is Arrested While Ava Knows the Truth

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to pose a question to fans, writing, “A FRIEND IN NEED: Will Ava Come To Nina’s Rescue, Or Let Her Bestie Rot?”

As loyal “GH” fans witnessed, Nina Reeves was hauled away in handcuffs on suspicion of being involved in the disappearance of Jack Brennan.

Little does Nina know, but her best friend, Ava Jerome, and Drew Cain are behind the murder of her dearly departed boyfriend. Unbeknownst to Nina or the WSB, Ava and Drew even buried Brennan’s body on the Quartermaine Wildlife Preserve.

Now, Ava faces an impossible decision: save her best friend or protect herself.

‘GH’ Fans Question Whether Ava Will Save Her Bestie

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“General Hospital” fans were divided over whether Ava would risk her own freedom to rescue Nina, although many suspected that self-preservation would ultimately come first.

“Idk I don’t think Ava has it in her to save Nina,” one viewer wrote.

“No way. Ava always puts Ava first!” another declared.

However, one fan predicted that Ava would try to help Nina without directly incriminating herself.

“Ava will protect Ava, but she will also do what Nina would do if the situations were reversed,” the viewer explained. “She will come up with some hair-brained scheme to deflect attention away, which never works. Ava and Nina really are a lot alike.”

Others were less concerned about Ava’s decision and more worried that the murder mystery could drag on indefinitely.

“I hope this story isn’t dragged out forever…” one fan shared.

Another viewer predicted that an unexpected Port Charles resident could expose the truth, writing, “Once Outback digs up Jack, there’s gonna be hair or something that nails Drew and Ava!”

Outback is the Quartermaine family’s dog who lives in the stables with Cody Bell. With Brennan’s body buried on the family’s property, many fans think the dog could potentially be the one to uncover Ava and Drew’s deadly secret.

Tracy’s Reaction to Nina’s Arrest Steals the Scene

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Despite the serious circumstances surrounding Nina’s arrest, other viewers found the entire scene hilarious.

“This was the funniest scene on GH ever!!!” one fan wrote. “Nina is acting like she’s the one who has ticks!”

The fan is referencing the fact that Ava ended up with a tick while burying Brennan’s body with Drew, giving her yet another unpleasant reminder of the crime she helped conceal.

“Woooo that was priceless to watch haha to see Nina get carried out in handcuffs lol,” another viewer shared.

However, Tracy Quartermaine’s reaction to the arrest truly stole the scene.

“Tracy was hilarious at the end,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my 🤣 Tracy at the end of this episode!🤣🤣🤣” another added.

“Loved the little smirk on Tracy’s face as Nina was dragged out,” someone else shared, while another joked, “Tracy literally getting all the tea.”

“Ava isn’t going to incriminate herself!!” one viewer declared. “Also, the expression on Tracy’s face was priceless!!”

Another fan praised the performances, writing, “Loved that scene. Nina AND TRACY HAD THE BEST ACTING EVER FOR THEM!!! THE ONE thing Nina didn’t do. I felt like Tracy felt!”

Watching Tracy get a chuckle out of seeing Nina hauled away in handcuffs was definitely a perk for many longtime “General Hospital” fans.

“Loved watching this episode today,” another viewer shared. “Maura West & Cynthia Watros must have enjoyed this scene. Another great GH episode.”

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Ava may hold the key to Nina’s freedom, but admitting what she knows could send her to prison instead. Whether she saves her best friend or lets Nina take the fall remains to be seen, but fans don’t appear convinced that Ava will sacrifice herself for anyone.