Inside Lady Gaga & Her Fiancé’s Secret Summer as Brand New Parents: REPORT

After news broke on the night of Friday, September 11 that Lady Gaga has become a mom, details are emerging about how she and her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, are adjusting to being parents.

Eight years into her prolific mainstream pop career, Gaga famously starred in “American Horror Story: Hotel” which premiered in 2015. She also served as an “American Idol” mentor in 2011, guiding the Top 4 contestants of season 10.

Report Says Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Spent a Happy 1st Summer With Their Newborn

A People exclusive published on Saturday, September 12 quotes a source as saying the pair “both beam when they talk about being parents.”

The report goes on to mention that an insider described Polansky, 42, as seeming “lighter, happier.”

The outlet also says the source revealed both Gaga and her man spent the summer focusing on their new little one, with both of them taking time off from work to be with the baby. People confirmed the baby’s arrival after Page Six was the first outlet to break the news on Friday.

The baby’s gender, name, and birthdate are not known at this time, but the “Bad Romance” songstress was spotted flashing the first known glimpse of the newborn while out and about in Northern California.

The 40-year-old popstar wore shades with a relaxed ensemble that included a button-up coat and what appeared to be pajama pants for the stroll. she wore her platinum hair in a low bun and cradled the baby close to her chest in a beige wrap.

The star’s large engagement ring was on full display, which she’s been rocking since her engagement to Polansky in the spring of 2024.

Saturday’s People report pointed out that sources previously gave the mag a bit more insight on Gaga and Polansky’s relationship, calling the couple a “great team” and saying Polansky appreciated Gaga’s “focus” as he’s a “hardworking” business person himself.

Lady Gaga Discussed Her Fiancé in a 2025 Interview

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In an ET interview last year, Gaga said it was “awesome” to collab during the writing process with Michael, who helped work on her album “Mayhem.” She added, “We do everything together. He’s a really beautiful person. He’s my best friend. He’s incredibly brilliant.”

When the interviewer declared Gaga was exuding “the look of love,” the star replied, “Thank you. I feel it for real. It’s so fun.”

She also praised Polansky for working “really, really hard” and forming a type of work connection she’s never had before. She also confirmed he gifted her an in-home studio one Valentine’s Day. However, the larger-than-life music phenom revealed they occasionally keep holidays more low-key, saying she had most recently given Polansky a simple gift of a bottle of red wine and a sweatshirt.

Gaga and Polansky first took their relationship public back in 2020 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Las Vegas New Year’s party. Since then, Polansky has stayed rather low key while still joining the star for a handful of major red carpet events, including the September 2024 premiere of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which starred Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the crime musical.