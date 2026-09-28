Lisa Rinna, 63, Debuts a Hot New Look in Honor of Madonna Leaving Her Appearance Transformed

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Days of Our Lives” star Lisa Rinna wowed on the red carpet of the 2026 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 27.

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Bold New Look

Getty Lisa Rinna attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Rinna, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 2, completely transformed her look at the event, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. She debuted a hot platinum blonde pixie cut and bold makeup, and wore a molded white bodice gown by Seks. She accessorized with pointy-toe heels.

Getty

Getty

While many fans felt Rinna looked like she was channeling Marilyn Monroe, the look was actually inspired by Madonna. “I’m here for one reason and one reason only: Madonna,” she told ExtraTV on the red carpet. “I felt like it was time to bring out the blonde wig again because of the queen.”

Rinna also took a moment to celebrate Madonna for being a “genius” and praised Taylor Swift, who attended the award ceremony. “Aren’t we all Swifties at the end of the day?” she said. “I think we are.”

Madonna performed at the 2026 VMAs, making it her first in 23 years. It was also a big night for Madonna, who was nominated for a slew of awards. Her 11 nominations included Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for “Confessions II – The Film,” and Song of the Year for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter.

In an interview with People, Rinna echoed her earlier comments. “I’m here for one reason and one reason only: Madonna,” she said. “I love to create, I love to do this fashion thing. And this is what came out of Madonna VMAs Sunday. Here we are.” She also discussed her love for Madonna’s 1990 music video for “Vogue.”

Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s Incredible Look

Rinna posted photos of her look on Instagram, giving fans a chance to react. “There she is loved seeing you last,” a comment reads. “Congratulations you just won for best dress for the VMA,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “One of your best,” “diva,” “LET THE RINNASSANCE NEVER END!!!” and “Modern Marilyn vibes.”

This isn’t the first time “The Traitors” star has been praised for her appearance, and in a 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan’s “Sex After 60,” she opened up about how she looks and feels in her sixties. She is currently 63.

“I’ve been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood,” she said, People reports. “I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I’ve worked out since I was 16 years old. I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely. I get my rest, I eat mostly healthy. I’m moderate. I don’t go crazy with anything. So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with.”

She continued, “I’ve been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age. People are like, ‘How the heck do you do that?’ Genetics. I have a good base of genetics, and I got lucky with that. So it’s not that hard for me. And I still look good, so that’s fun, easy, nice. I enjoy it. I present it the way I want to. And when I can’t do that anymore, I won’t.”