Janet Jackson Shares Hotter-Than-Hell Throwback Pics to Celebrate 20 Years of Iconic Album

Superstar singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Janet Jackson has taken the time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of her most iconic albums.

Jackson, 60, released “20 Y.O.” on September 26, 2006. The album’s title refers to it being released on the twentieth anniversary of her 1986 commercial breakthrough album “Control,” which she made when she was 20, and the fact that she says she felt 20 while making “20 Y.O.” in 2006, despite actually being 40 at the time.

Other tracks on the album included “So Excited” (featuring Khia), “With U,” “Call on Me” (with Nelly), and “Love 2 Love.”

The tenth and youngest child of the famous Jackson family has taken to social media to mark the album’s 20th anniversary with a collection of hotter-than-hell throwback snaps from 2006.

Janet Jackson’s Throwback Snaps Are Stunning

Janet Jackson’s celebration for the 20th anniversary of “20 Y.O.” involves sharing a collection of nostalgic images with the 8.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of 13 photographs from back in 2006, starting with the iconic album cover of “20 Y.O.,” in which a smiling Jackson lays on her back with her long hair flowing. The other shots show Jackson in a variety of outfits, with different elaborate hairstyles, and one of her performing on stage. Outfits include underwear, bras, leotards, jeans, and a gorgeous cream dress. In a couple of the photos, Jackson is topless. Needless to say, she looks absolutely stunning in every image.

The star’s simple caption on her post reads, “Happy 20 Years, 20YO! 😘”

Jackson’s 2006 track “Enjoy,” which featured on the album, plays over the post.

Naturally, her fans of followers loved the post. They flocked to the comments section to have their say on it.

Getty Janet Jackson performing in 2006.

The comments section of Janet Jackson’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans, followers, and indeed some of her famous friends.

Blake McGrath, who danced for Janet Jackson during the “20 Y.O.” era, commented, “Was an unbelievable experience being one of your dancers during this era. I adore you always and forever! ❤️”

Actress and director Tasha Smith wrote, “Jannnnnnn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Love love love.”

Dancer and choreographer Brian Friedman, who has created many a dance routine for Jackson, said, “Oh my… how was this 20 years ago?! I live [sic] and miss you ❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Jackson’s followers proclaimed, “Enjoy is one of my favorite songs of all time from you Janet! ❤️❤️”

Another follower noted, “This was a great era. So many memories ❤️.”

Somebody else posted, “”Enjoy” is my absolute favorite song by you!! 20 Y.O. turning 20 Y.O. is CRAZY!”

“Wow. The way time flies is crazy. I love @janetjackson forever 😘🩵,” said a big fan of Jackson.

Someone else eagerly requested, “WE NEED THIS ALBUM REISSUED ON VINYL QUEEN!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Say what you want but Janet will always be that girl.”

We’d like to congratulate the legendary Janet Jackson on 20 years of the brilliant “20 Y.O.” She looked fabulous then and she undoubtedly still looks fabulous now.

Janet Jackson’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.