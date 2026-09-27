Demi Moore Reveals The ‘Greatest Gift’ Her Three Daughters Have Given Her

Demi Moore is gushing about her children. The 63-year-old actress has three daughters with former husband, Bruce Willis, 71. Moore was at Step Up’s 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards, where she spoke at a panel discussion with fellow actress Ali Larter. The “Ghost” star has been open about the impact motherhood has had on her life, and revealed the “greatest gift” her three daughters have provided her with.

Rumer Willis, 38, Scout Willis, 35, and Tallulah Willis, 32, all enjoy a close relationship with their mother. The three have been regularly seen accompanying Moore, with every child voicing praise for the role she’s played for them.

Demi Moore Says Her Daughters Have Gifted Her With ‘A Foundation Of Love’

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Speaking at Step Up’s 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards, Demi Moore was honest about how motherhood has shaped her. Moore’s memoir, “Inside Out,” delved into her childhood, a time when she and her family struggled with multiple issues, including financial troubles. Her unstable upbringing was a factor in how Moore ultimately chose to be a parent herself.

At the panel alongside Ali Larter, Moore said the thing she’s learned most through her children was acceptance. The actress “learned from day one” that embracing her child would allow her to be the person she was. She also said that the “greatest gift” they gave her was the foundation for her love to blossom.

“And being able to have my children see and accept me for who I am, they are, as always, our greatest teachers, our biggest challenges, dare I say,” Moore elaborated. “But I think that’s it.”

Moore’s separation from Bruce Willis brought certain challenges in her relationship with her children. The pair separated in 1998 and divorced in 2000. The two ultimately enjoyed a very healthy friendship, but co-parenting had initially required a big adjustment.

Demi Moore And Her Daughters Were Once Estranged

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Demi Moore’s positive relationship with her children marks a significant turn from where they were a decade ago. In her memoir, “Inside Out,” the actress mentioned undergoing a difficult phase in her life after her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. Elaborating on this period in The New York Times, Moore talked about how much it had affected her self-image.

“Part of my life was clearly unraveling,” she confessed to the outlet. “I had no career. No relationship.”

Moore’s estrangement from all three of her daughters began around 2016. The family members reportedly remained distant for the next three years before finally reconciling. They have been going strong since, with Moore remaining honest about the struggles they’ve faced.

During the 90s and 2000s, when her daughters were children, Moore had stepped back from the screen. The actress went into self-imposed exile, appearing in just two films between 1997 and 2006. While she had a steady film presence over the next two decades, it was “The Substance” that truly marked her critical resurgence.

Since returning to the mainstream spotlight, Moore has frequently been accompanied by her daughters. The family has also put a united front in light of Bruce Willis’s health struggles.