AEW & Former WWE Wrestler Suddenly Passes Away at 40 — Our Hearts Go Out

Wrestling star Pac, real name Benjamin Satterley, has passed away at the age of 40, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed. The news is shocking, as the English pro wrestler performed at AEW’s “All Out” event just a day earlier. The 40-year-old had appeared in perfect health at the pay-per-view, wrestling a 19-minute match against Andrade El Idolo. However, the company posted a tribute to the wrestler on its social media accounts, delivering the tragic news to Pac’s fanbase and the wrestling world at large.

Pac had a decorated career that lasted over 22 years. After debuting in March 2004 at the age of 17, he went on to wrestle around the world. Pac was known by multiple ring names during his career, and WWE fans will best know him as Adrian Neville.

Pac Had Wrestled For AEW Just One Day Prior To His Passing

Details surrounding Pac’s sudden passing are unknown. A cause has not been released by All Elite Wrestling or Pac’s family. Fans had seen the wrestler in action just one day prior. The 40-year-old took part in a critically acclaimed match against Andrade El Idolo. “All Out” is one of the premier events for AEW, and Pac opened the show to much fanfare.

Pac came up short in the match, but his performance was widely praised. As part of a stacked card that included many pre-show matches, Pac’s spot on the actual PPV showed his high standing in the company. The wrestler had been part of the company since 2019, participating in numerous events, winning multiple championships in the process.

Pac had a minor social media presence. His gimmick involved playing a villainous character without morals or empathy. His performance was positively received by fans, particularly compared to his run in WWE, where many felt he had not been properly utilized.

Pac Becomes Another Young Wrestler To Pass Away

Pro wrestlers passing away at a young age has been a conversation in the industry. At the age of 40, Pac was nowhere near retirement, and his sudden passing opens up the topic once again. Other young wrestlers who have moved on in recent years include Brodie Lee, 41, Bray Wyatt, 36, and Sara Lee, 30, among many others.

Although details behind the tragedy are unknown, fans have poured tributes toward the English pro wrestler. AEW’s social media accounts have seen an inflow of condolences, with many figures in the industry also voicing their grief. Pac’s family, in particular, has been on the receiving end of fans’ and figures’ sympathies.

The wrestling industry has evolved significantly from decades prior when it comes to wrestlers’ safety. Wellness programs, mental health breaks, lower time on the road, and initiating a conversation have all been part of the change. However, many still feel there is work to be done, given the number of young wrestler passings still within the industry.

We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Benjamin Satterley’s family and friends at this sad time. May he rest in eternal peace.