5 New Hallmark Movies You Won’t Want to Miss in August 2026 — See the Star-Studded Schedule

The dog days of summer are bringing out some of Hallmark Channel‘s hottest stars! As the network celebrates its 25th birthday in August 2026, Hallmark is gifting its fans with five star-studded movie premieres.

Every single movie features top Hallmark talent, including the returns of beloved alums Jesse Metcalfe and Torrey DeVitto. Check out what’s on the way and who to watch for this month, with our full schedule below. As always, each movie will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the day after it premieres.

AUGUST 1 — Toast to Italy on Hallmark Channel

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On August 1, “Toast to Italy” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Torrey DeVitto returns three years after her last Hallmark Channel movie, starring opposite another fan favorite, Will Kemp.

Filmed entirely in Italy, the movie features DeVitto as Jenny, who “travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. While there, she meets Kemp’s character, Arrigo, who’s also looking for the famous “Love Wine” and their search for the treasure “leads to a love of their own.”

DeVitto last appeared on Hallmark in 2023’s “Love’s Greek To Me” before going through some big life changes, including getting married in September 2024 and welcoming her first child, a baby girl named Lyle-Josephine Alina LaPine, two months later.

AUGUST 8 — Absolutely Devoted to You on Hallmark Channel

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On August 8, “Absolutely Devoted to You” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time. This one has all the ingredients for a Hallmark Channel hit — superstars, 90s vibes, and unexpected romance — as longtime Hallmark star and screenwriter Kimberley Sustad teams up with Jesse Metcalfe.

According to Hallmark’s synopsis, Sustad plays an “ambitious TV producer” who comes up with a brilliant plan to “reunite a 90’s boy band for an annual summer beach bash, but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band’s reluctant lead singer,” played by Metcalfe.

Metcalfe hasn’t appeared in a Hallmark production since 2021, when he shocked “Chesapeake Shores” fans by announcing he was stepping away from his role as singer-songwriter Trace Riley, a part he’d played since the series premiere in 2016.

AUGUST 15 — Aussie at Heart on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark David Lissing and Rhiannon Fish star in Hallmark Channel’s “Aussie at Heart”

On August 15, “Aussie at Heart” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Hallmark announced back in March that fan-favorites Rhiannon Fish and Daniel Lissing were in Queensland, Australia, filming a new rom-com called “Love On Deck,” which has since changed to “Aussie at Heart.”

It was a homecoming for both actors; Lissing was born and raised in Australia, and Fish calls herself a “hybrid” who was born in Canada but grew up and started her acting career Down Under.

So what’s the movie about? According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “Samara (Fish), a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate (Lissing), her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple’s anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.”

AUGUST 22 — Love Finds You on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Chris McNally and Aimee Teegarden in “Love Finds You”

On August 22, “Love Finds You” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The movie will kick off Hallmark’s 2026 “Fall Into You” lineup of autumn-themed movies, featuring “When Calls The Heart” star Chris McNally and another longtime star fans have missed, Aimee Teegarden.

According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex (Teegarden) she’s found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack (McNally) on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.”

Since rising to fame on “Friday Night Lights,” Teegarden has been in seven other Hallmark rom-coms, but only one since 2022 — “An Easter Bloom,” in the spring of 2024. Looking forward to seeing her back!

AUGUST 29: Much About Love on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Ashley Williams and Niall Matter in “Much About Love”

On August 29, “Much About Love” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Formerly known as “Nothing But Love,” this will be fan-favorite Ashley Williams‘ first Hallmark movie of 2026, and she’s reunited up with another longtime star, Niall Matter, her co-star in “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.”

Williams co-wrote “Much About Love” with her husband, Neal Dodson. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, the movie is a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” in which Williams plays a TV director who “returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame (Matter), rekindling a merry war of wits.”

Other familiar faces in the cast include “Sullivan’s Crossing” actress Lindura, who’s appeared in many Hallmark movies including 2025’s “A Christmas Angel Match,” and Cody Ray Thompson, whom Hallmarkies may remember from 2020’s “Love’s Second Chance.”

THURSDAYS IN AUGUST — New Episodes of Paris is Always a Good Idea

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Lacey Chabert’s new mini-series “Paris is Always a Good Idea” premiered its first two episodes on July 30, and another new episode will premiere each Thursday in August on Hallmark+.

Based on the novel of the same name, it’s getting rave reviews from fans. Pssst — if you don’t have the streamer yet, you can get 50% off the annual subscription with the coupon code STREAM4SUMMER through August 31.