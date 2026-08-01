Keanu Reeves Debuts Shaggy New Look During Surprise Chess Match With Young Filmmaker

Keanu Reeves is sporting a noticeably different look these days.

The 61-year-old actor stepped out with longer, shaggy hair and a graying beard while attending the premiere of “Madwoman’s Game” during the 2026 Chicano Hollywood Film Festival at The Union on Garey in Pomona, California.

Rather than walking the red carpet alone, Reeves spent part of the evening doing something many fans may not have expected—playing a game of chess.

Reeves Played a Chess Game

The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star faced off against filmmaker and chess player Bianca Mitchell-Avila, whose documentary “Madwoman’s Game” he executive produced.

Audience members gathered to watch the friendly match, with one attendee sharing footage on social media and writing, “POV: you’re watching Keanu Reeves play a chess game.”

Fans quickly reacted to the unexpected moment.

“Since a cool way to watch a chess game!” one person commented.

Another jokingly asked, “Who won? lol”

The Filmmaker Reached Out to Reeves When She Was 16

The event marked a significant milestone for Mitchell-Avila, who first came up with the idea for the documentary when she was just 16 years old.

According to the filmmaker, she took a chance by emailing Reeves’ manager in 2021 with a proposal for the project, hoping the actor would support a documentary highlighting women competing in the traditionally male-dominated world of chess.

To her surprise, Reeves responded.

Speaking with Variety, Mitchell-Avila recalled her reaction after seeing the email.

“I just remember screaming and being like, ‘This is crazy. This is a glitch in the matrix,’” she said, noting that “The Matrix” was the first movie she ever watched.

Reeves said he immediately connected with both the idea and the young filmmaker’s passion.

“I was struck by the tone, by the ambition, by the vision of it [in] early days,” he told Variety. “And then Bianca and I Zoomed, and what came across from the digital page was definitely the person that I met.”

Although Reeves ultimately does not appear in the finished documentary, he joined the project as an executive producer and supported its development behind the scenes.

“In this case, my description of [being an] executive producer was being attached to the project, and whatever value other people thought that that could bring to the project and get it made,” he explained.

The documentary took nearly six years to complete.

“There could probably be another documentary about the making of the documentary,” Reeves joked.

During Thursday’s premiere, the actor and Mitchell-Avila met in person for the first time since production began. Fittingly, they celebrated by sitting down for a game of chess together.

“I’m just really grateful to be here after this amount of time, and that it actually happened,” Reeves told ABC7.

“You made it happen,” he added while speaking to Mitchell-Avila.

The filmmaker reflected on the years-long journey that brought the documentary to the big screen.

“It’s six years in the making,” she said. “It’s kind of like a tribute to my 15-year-old self being like, ‘Yes, you got it!’”

While fans couldn’t help but notice Reeves’ updated appearance with his longer hair and salt-and-pepper beard, the evening’s focus remained on celebrating Mitchell-Avila’s accomplishment and the unlikely collaboration that began with one hopeful email.