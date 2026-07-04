Ashley Williams and Niall Matter’s New Movie Spotted Filming at Fairytale Amusement Park

While Hallmark fans are surely excited to find out that Ashley Williams and Niall Matter are reuniting for a new movie, it turns out that the situation might be even dreamier than we realized.

In fact, we have reason to believe that the new film will offer viewers the kind of fairytale-like story that is both captivating and charming, not to mention oh-so coveted. That’s because the movie was spotted filming at a location that’s straight out of a storybook …and that’s not an exaggeration!

See Behind the Scenes of ‘Much About Love’

For those who missed the big news, on Friday, July 3, Ashley announced in an Instagram video (see above) that she and Niall have teamed up for a movie called “Much About Love” (previously deemed “Nothing But Love,” according to IMDb).

“A TV director returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame, rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of ‘Much Ado About Nothing,'” Hallmark explains, while also noting that the new movie is set to premiere on Saturday, August 29, at 8/7c (*immediately adds to calendar*).

Back in May, a film crew was spotted in London, Ontario, working on the new story.

“When a plucky mid-sized Ontario city brings a big-city Hallmark movie production home, will sparks fly between them?” asked The London Free Press at the time, while reporting on the news.

“Hallmark, known for its sentimental greeting cards and romantic TV movies, is in London filming its latest production, titled ‘Nothing But Love,'” The London Free Press added.

The London Free Press also told fans, “With more than 50 crew members working in the city since the end of April, film staff have been spotted at sites including the now-closed Marienbad restaurant downtown and, last week at Storybook Gardens.”

Storybook Gardens Is as Adorable as It Sounds

As fans know well, Hallmark shows and movies tend to take place in idyllic locations. That includes picturesque villages, beautiful beaches, far-off destinations and other settings that look like they could be straight out of a dream… or perhaps even a fairytale.

That’s why it’s so delightful to find out that some scenes in Ashley and Niall’s new movie were filmed somewhere that’s actually inspired by tales filled with wonder and whimsy: Storybook Gardens.

“Storybook Gardens is a nursery rhyme-themed amusement park located in Springbank Park, London’s largest outdoor space along the Thames River,” according to Destination Ontario.

“A visit to Storybook Gardens is like walking into a fairy tale with everything a child could wish for,” Destination Ontario explains. “There’s a pirate-themed playground, a Ferris wheel, a summer splash pad, an enchanted garden, a magical castle and drawings and statues of characters like Mother Goose, Pinocchio and Humpty Dumpty are displayed throughout the park. In the winter, a 250-metre skate trail loops around the park’s grounds.”

The Storybook Gardens website tells potential visitors, “The wonderful world of Storybook Gardens opened in London’s west end in 1958 and has been enchanting visitors with rides and attractions themed around popular fairy tales and nursery rhymes ever since. Inside the park, a village of imagination awaits.”